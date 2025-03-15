Arguably, the single biggest piece of movie news from 2024 came at San Diego Comic-Con when it was announced that Robert Downey Jr. would return to the MCU, but not to reprise his role as Tony Stark. Downey will instead step into the role of Doctor Doom, the new feature villain for the Multiverse Saga, and face off against The Avengers in Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars. While perhaps a little late, Iron Studios celebrated Downey’s return and the imminent arrival of one of the most powerful characters in Marvel history by giving Doctor Doom a mythical new figure. The new collectible comes in both a standard and deluxe edition, the former retailing for $249.99 and the latter for $299.99, but both are expected to launch later this month and are now available for pre-order.

It had been a relatively quiet start to the year for Iron Studios, but the company finally unveiled its first big drop not long ago that included figures from some of the most notable franchises ever. Spider-Gwen received a figure of her facing off against Venom, which comes as a nice consolation prize for fans still awaiting news on her return in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. Reptile also got a new Iron Studios figure ahead of the release of Mortal Kombat II in theaters later this year, which will also introduce the world to Karl Urban as Johnny Cage. Iron Studios also paid homage to the popular animated movie franchise Cars by giving a new figure to Mater, who is voiced by famous comedian Larry the Cable Guy.

When Will Doctor Doom Make His MCU Debut?

Doctor Doom will grace the screen in Avengers: Doomsday on May 1, 2026, but there is a window for him to potentially show up a bit earlier. Doctor Doom has a rich history with The Fantastic Four, who are set to make their live-action debut later this year in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, so a cameo from Downey Jr.’s Doom in a post-credit scene is impossible to rule out. Even if he isn’t seen beforehand, fans can still count on Doom to dominate the screen when The Avengers return next year for the first time since 2019.

The new Doctor Doom Iron Studios figure is now available for pre-order and can be purchased from IronStudios.com. Check out the first images of the collectible above and stay tuned to Collider for future updates on all things Doctor Doom.