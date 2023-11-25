The Big Picture Jon Hamm, star of Fargo, has expressed serious interest in joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with a specific role in mind.

Hamm is a long-time fan of Marvel Comics and believes there are still many untold stories within the pages of their countless comics.

He hopes that Marvel's higher-ups take note of his interest and reach out to him, mentioning his fascination with properties like X-Men and Fantastic Four, including the character of Doctor Doom.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has seen its fair share of stars come and go, but even in a time of flux for the once-untouchable brand, its shine has remained undiminished with the best and brightest in Hollywood still as excited as ever to take their place among its roster, which has included Iron Man, Captain America, Thor and The Hulk. One of those stars is Jon Hamm, who — while promoting his latest role, in the latesst season of Fargo — has expressed serious interest in joining the highest-rated movie franchise in town. And he even has a specific role in mind.

Speaking with ScreenRant, Hamm was asked about the potential of him appearing in a Marvel picture having been linked with the role of Mister Sinister some time ago. Additionally, the X-Men comics even had the actor appear in a cameo role within its pages. Hamm confessed that he couldn't offer fans a concrete answer, but was effusive in his praise of both Marvel Studios and the comics upon which they're based, adding that he's been an avid fan since he was a small child and that he knew there were plenty of untold stories within the pages of Marvel's countless comics.

"I don't know," admitted Hamm. "Those decisions get made at such a high level at this point, definitely above my pay grade. I would love to. I've been a fan of Marvel Comics and comics in general since I was probably single digits. I think there are tons of stories that I'm familiar with, at least, that are still out there to be told."

Jon Hamm Has a Legendary MCU Villain On His Mind

Hamm expanded, expressing his hope that Kevin Feige and the higher-ups in Marvel noted his interest and would reach out to the Mad Men star. Most intriguingly, Hamm namechecked X-Men and Fantastic Four specifically as properties he was particularly fascinated in, even dropping the name of Doctor Doom, one of Marvel's most legendary villains, in as a character of specific interest.

Hopefully, whatever their plans are, they include me. But if not, I know that they have a pretty deep bench of folks that are ready to be a part of those stories. There are certainly a lot of stories in the X-Men world to be told. Fantastic Four as well, [like] Doctor Doom. There are so many great things out there. But yeah, I hope I get a chance. Who knows?

Fargo airs every Tuesday on FX, will run through the next whole month, and is available to stream on Hulu.

