While Marvel fans are currently in the middle of Daredevil: Born Again, anticipation for the next batch of Avengers films is growing as we get closer to cameras rolling. The Marvel big bad will be Fantastic Four’s arch rival Doctor Doom. This villain will be headlining Avengers: Doomsday and, in a twist, Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man) will be playing the power-hungry leader. Now, before the MCU Godfather takes on his next Marvel role, Mondo has unveiled their latest figure for Doctor Doom.

A part of Mondo's Marvel Soft Vinyl Line, the 10-inch figure sees Doctor Doom in his classic silver and green armored costume. He also comes with a sinister number of accessories. This includes a Thanos skull, Blaster and two swappable right hands. The artists who worked on the piece were Tommy Hodges, Hilary Arce, Aaron Conley and Jordan Christianson. The figure now joins another classic comic book villain, Super Shredder, in Mondo's Soft Vinyl collection. However, if that wasn't enough, the famed pop culture company will also be releasing a screenprint of Fantastic Four #23’s cover by iconic artist Jack Kirby.

The MCU is Completely Doomed