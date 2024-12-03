If you haven’t yet feasted your eyes and ears on the 2008 musical miniseries, Doctor Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog, it’s at this time that we urge you to go check it out. Made during the 2007-2008 Writers Guild of America strike, the production, which was originally released on the internet, hails from Joss Whedon, Zack Whedon, Jed Whedon, and Maurissa Tancharoen. Starring Neil Patrick Harris, Felicia Day, and Nathan Fillion, the musical follows Harris’ titular villain on his quest towards becoming a supervillain and wooing the girl of his dreams, Penny (Day), all while foiling the seemingly good deeds done by his superhero rival, Captain Hammer (Fillion). The brief production is filled with catchy tunes, a funny storyline, and endearing characters, quickly catching on with the Firefly, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and Angel fandoms.

In the more than a decade since the tunes of Doctor Horrible’s made their grand debut, the short but sweet series has become a cult favorite, with many fans calling for a live musical adaptation. And, fans aren’t the only ones hoping to see Doctor Horrible and his freeze-ray take center stage, as Day recently revealed that she has long been keeping her fingers crossed for this type of reimagining. Over the weekend at FanExpo San Francisco, the Supernatural alum answered plenty of questions at a panel moderated by Collider’s Maggie Lovitt. When reflecting on the musical’s popularity and obsessive following, Day said:

“I really wish they would just do a stage-play version of it. It would be really awesome. I know that a lot of high schools for a long time would just do it without permission, and they didn’t care, you know about that, but I think a formal stage play would be incredible.”

Felicia Day Knows a Hit When She Hears One

When asked about her favorite song from the mini-musical, Day pulled back the curtain, giving fans a peek into the creative process, revealing

“This is a good story because my favorite song is “My Eyes,” the duet between me and Neil Patrick Harris. I was recording all the songs in Joss’s house, and I was like, ‘Oh man, you guys, this 'My Eyes,' I think it’s gonna be the hit,’ and they looked at me like I was stupid. Not in a mean way, but they were like, ‘No, that’s the first song we wrote. It’s definitely the worst song, we all hate it.’ I’m like, ‘It’s the best one. And I was right.’ It’s the one that most people love the most. So, I love to rub that into their faces even though they’re all talented, wonderful people. I’m like, ‘I was right.’ I love Doctor Horrible, doing it was an incredible experience. And what’s amazing is that people of all ages still come up to me, and they just discovered it, and they love it because musicals live forever, and the music really holds up.”

