The legendary Hammer Studios is taking on a much more modern twist on the classic Robert Louis Stevenson story Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde with Joe Stephenson's Doctor Jekyll. Announced last year, the film stars Eddie Izzard as the reclusive Nina Jekyll who forges a friendship with her newly hired help Rob, played by newcomer Scott Chambers. They work together in an effort to prevent Hyde from destroying Jekyll's life. Now, Fangoria has offered the first look at Izzard as the elegantly-dressed doctor.

Where the first poster for the film showed Jekyll's silhouette in the window while Hyde's shadow loomed menacingly beneath her, this new image sees Izzard step into the light. Complete with stunning formal attire, a cane, a massive ring, elegant earrings, and bright red lipstick, she evokes the look of the classic Stevenson character while still sporting her own style. The lighting and decoration of the background evoke the look of classic Hammer horror too as it depicts an ornate mansion. Most of the light shines through the window in the room behind Izzard, likely the very same where she's previously shown opposite the wicked Hyde.

Doctor Jekyll marks the first time that its title character has ever been depicted as transgender, but Stephenson has emphasized that the story won't be altered fundamentally to incorporate that. Furthermore, he wanted to demonstrate that Nina Jekyll's trans identity was merely one part of her character. He explained:

"There’ve been over 100 cinematic adaptations of Stevenson’s novella, but there has never been a trans Dr. Jekyll. There seem to be some assumptions that because Nina is a trans character, we are somehow going to make it about gender. That is not the case; the themes of our film are true to the original work."

What Can Viewers Expect From Stephenson's Doctor Jekyll?

As for what can expect to take place in Doctor Jekyll, the director hinted that the film will be a bit of a throwback. "The film’s tone is a (hopefully) surprising mix of dark humor and suspense that spirals into horror, he added. "Even in its darkest moments we give a wink to films of a certain era, and flashes of camp within a dark twisted fairytale combine to make a tone I don’t see much of anymore… and wish I did!" It's not the only film to try this sort of remix on a classic figure of horror. Renfield recently gave a dark and humorous take on the toxic relationship between Dracula and his loyal servant, but this Izzard-led adaptation is angling to lean more into the classic, campy horror of Hammer.

In addition to the reformed Hammer Studios, Doctor Jekyll hails from B Good Picture Company with a screenplay developed by Stephenson and Dan Kelly-Mulhern. Lindsay Duncan, Jonathan Hyde, and Simon Callow make up the supporting cast for the project.

There's no release date yet for Doctor Jekyll. In the meantime, check out a trailer for Izzard's recent comedy special Wunderbar, which is now streaming on Apple TV+, Prime Video, and more, below.