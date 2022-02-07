Comedic legend Eddie Izzard has been cast in a new adaptation of Robert Louise Stevenson's classic horror story, The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde, to be directed by Joe Stephenson. The new film, titled Doctor Jekyll, will follow Nina Jekyll (Izzard), a recluse who forms a friendship with Rob, her newly hired help, played by newcomer Scott Chambers, who starred in Stephenson's Chicken. Together Rob and Nina will have to join together to fight off the evil Hyde, Nina's villainous alternate personality, from destroying her life.

Developed by Stephenson and Dan Kelly-Mulhern over lockdown, Doctor Jekyll represents the newest in a series of more dramatic turns for the comedian, who recently appeared in Peacock's The Lost Symbol. Few details of the film have been released, so it is unknown how the film will update the classic story, or whether it will grapple with its reputation as the beginnings of villainizing the symptoms of what is now known as dissociative identity disorder.

Of the film, Izzard said she is "very excited to be playing the role of Nina Jekyll in this new feature film, and it’s wonderful to be able to re-imagine this classic story in a modern way.” Stephenson added that he is " thrilled that Eddie is joining us as my Nina Jekyll", and that "with her being the extraordinary and versatile actress she is, playing against Scott’s natural talent to make us believe in the good in people, I can’t wait to bring this suspenseful take on the iconic classic to life."

Versatility is key to a role like Jekyll, which requires a single actor to form themselves into two fissured identities. Though this shouldn't be a problem for Izzard, considering her extensive resume and tendency to buck expectation, appearing not only as a stand-up comedian but in films and shows like Ocean's Thirteen, Across the Universe, and Hannibal.

Doctor Jekyll is produced by London’s B Good Picture Company in association with Fluidity Films. Stephenson produces the film along with Guy de Beaujeu, with Liam Coutts as associate producing and Christian Angermayer as executive producer.

No release date for the film has been announced.

