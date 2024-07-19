The Big Picture Doctor Jekyll trailer excites fans as Hammer Film Productions rises from the dead with Eddie Izzard leading the cast.

The gothic horror film stars Izzard as Dr. Nina Jekyll and Scott Chambers as Mr Hyde, promising suspense and intrigue.

Director Joe Stephenson ensures the film stays true to the original novella, with Izzard's gender not affecting the storyline.

The Eddie Izzard-led movie Doctor Jekyll, which is an adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson's 1886 novella of the same name, has an all-new trailer, leaving fans even more expectant ahead of its arrival in less than a month. Thanks to the project, Hammer Film Productions appears to be coming back to life after being somewhat inactive for a while, thereby giving fans hope of the company returning to its original glory as one of the most iconic names in the entire horrorverse.

As seen in the trailer below, Hammer Film Productions is clearly back from the dead, as the suspense in Doctor Jekyll is sure to keep viewers hanging on for more while also trembling in their shoes. In addition to Izzard starring in the lead role as the titular Dr. Nina Jekyll, Scott Chambers portrays Mr Hyde, a young man who is hired to help care for the doctor in her home. However, since he is cut off from the rest of the world and expected to be the best professionally, he begins to realize that things in the Jekyll household aren’t what they’re meant to be.

Directed by Joe Stephenson and written by Dan Kelly-Mulhern, Doctor Jekyll is a slow-burn gothic horror that also stars Lindsay Duncan, Simon Callow, Jonathan Hyde, Tony Jayawardena, Morgan Watkins, Robyn Cara and Isabella Inchbald. Besides directing, Stephenson is handling production with Guy de Beaujeu and Liam Coutts, while Christian Angermayer executive produces.

Eddie Izzard Portrays 'Doctor Jekyll' Too Well

This latest Doctor Jekyll trailer comes over a year after fans got to see Izzard ooze aristocracy in an official poster depicting the classic eponymous character. Draped in formal attire, complete with a cane, a gigantic ring, elegant earrings, and bright red lipstick, the actor was a far cry from the first poster for the film, which showed Jekyll's silhouette in the window with Hyde's shadow looming menacingly beneath her.

It remains unclear whether Doctor Jekyll was made with Izzard in mind, considering that the movie star has come out as transgender. However, director Stephenson once mentioned that Izzard’s gender has nothing to do with the storyline, which will stay true to the original work. "There've been over 100 cinematic adaptations of Stevenson's novella, but there has never been a trans Dr. Jekyll," Stephenson said. "There seem to be some assumptions that, because Nina is a trans character, we are somehow going to make it about gender. That is not the case; the themes of our film are true to the original work."

Doctor Jekyll will be available in theaters and on demand from August 2, 2024.