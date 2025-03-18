The first images from the highly-anticipated Doctor Odyssey and 9-1-1 crossover are officially out! The special episode will feature 9-1-1 star Angela Bassett as LAPD sergeant Athena Grant teaming up with Dr. Max Bankman (Joshua Jackson) from Doctor Odyssey. The LAPD officer boards the Odyssey during Casino Week and starts investigating two suspicious passengers who might be targeting the ship’s vault. The first-look photos from the upcoming episode give the fans a glimpse of all the high-stakes action.

Many of the photos feature Athena and Dr. Max sitting down for what looks like a tense game of poker. While the exact details of the episode remain under wraps, many of the photos show Athena interacting with Captain Robert Massey (Don Johnson) in full uniform, which goes to show that she is not on board for a vacation. The crossover event promises to bring together the action-packed world of 9-1-1’s emergency response with the high-seas medical drama of Doctor Odyssey.

The episode will also feature appearances by Phillipa Soo, Adrianne Palicki, Liam Johnson, and Marcus Emanuel Mitchell, with several images hinting at a late-night emergency unfolding on deck. The trailer for the episode opens with Captain Max telling Athena that the ship’s vault contains more money than it ever has before, as he asks for her help. In the last few seconds of the trailer, Athena discovers a bomb on the ship, and chaos ensues soon after.

Angela Bassett Had Her Reservations About the Crossover