Typically, in a medical drama, the best characters are the doctors and nurses, who may have no bedside manners, but they know how to save lives. On board Doctor Odyssey, the trio, who make up the medical staff keeping a close eye on the passengers, can (mostly) drop their problems among each other to help a patient. Even though it’s their job, they are heroic, rushing to a person in need on a life raft or falling in sync during an operation. But while the new series puts Joshua Jackson in the head role with ample amounts of swooning, hot doc energy, viewers will easily root for him. Let's give credit to someone else then.

This isn't just a “floating hospital.” It’s an ocean-set show where medical emergencies are as important as the slice of paradise on the deck. Throughout Season 1, the underrated hero, Captain Massey (Don Johnson), continues to be the man in charge of the vessel time and again. From a badass in Miami Vice to his darker roles in movies, Johnson's time in Doctor Odyssey has the actor doing his best to keep smooth sailing, with enough charm to calm down anyone better than a sedative could.

Captain Massey Is an Endearing Leader in ‘Doctor Odyssey’

Although a grizzled sea captain might be the perfect role for Don Johnson, that isn’t what he plays in Doctor Odyssey. He is no Robert Shaw in Jaws. Captain Massey is a charismatic authority figure, an older man who may not be as flashy of a role as his badass lead in the sleek crime series Miami Vice, but that is not what the ship needs him to be. Massey is an endearing, gentlemanly leader, looking out for his crew and especially his guests. In the pilot, Dr. Max Bankman’s (Jackson) first day as the ship’s new doctor sees him criticize a guest after they poison themselves by eating too much shrimp. Massey sternly but kindly reminds the doc that the guests should never be judged.

“We make it look perfect so that resistance isn’t even a possibility," he says about life on the ship, "And why should it be? There should be zero guilt on a pleasure cruise.” Massey isn't perfect, though. He does joke about the passengers to his crew during "Plastic Surgery Week," but there is an overall compassion that he never loses. He welcomes the diversity of passengers aboard for “Gay Week," hiring Marsha (Bob the Drag Queen) to perform, and while not understanding the throuple relationship his brother Craig (John Stamos) is in, he accepts it. The level of respect the Captain gives (minus those fleeting moments about the plastic surgery guests) is admirable. He may not be directly involved in the intense health crisis scenes that keep Max, Avery (Phillipa Soo), and Tristan (Sean Toole) busy, and he doesn't need to be.

The ‘Doctor Odyssey’ Team Can Learn Bedside Manners From Their Captain