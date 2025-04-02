Doctor Odyssey could be cruising towards its final dock at the end of Season 1. While ABC has yet to officially decide the fate of the freshman show, early forecasts per Deadline paint a grim picture. The medical drama is reportedly at risk of cancellation due to two reasons: sliding ratings and high production costs. Among all the scripted series currently airing on the network, Doctor Odyssey ranks the lowest in live viewership, putting it firmly on the bubble for the next TV season.

It's a disappointing outcome for the series, one that couldn't have been easily predicted, given the initial excitement that surrounded its premiere. Anticipation for the series was sky-high in the build-up with its trailer amassing nearly 78 million views in just two days. While the premiere episode was off to a strong start, pulling in 4.2 million views and subsequently 13.6 million in multi-platform viewings within the first week, the show has, unfortunately, struggled to maintain that momentum.

Live ratings have dipped to somewhere in the 3 million range with the recent crossover episode with 9-1-1, which welcomed Athena Grant (Angela Bassett) aboard the luxurious cruise ship for an undercover mission, giving it a slight uptick to 3.5 M L+SD viewers. In comparison, 9-1-1 brings in about 6 million L+SD, ranking it top in the coveted 18-49 demographic.

'Doctor Odyssey' Could Wrap Things Up With The Season 1 Finale