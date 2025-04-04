The future of ABC’s freshman drama Doctor Odyssey is looking increasingly uncertain, as the network recently handed out renewals to a slate of scripted series— 9-1-1, The Rookie, Will Trent, Grey’s Anatomy, and Shifting Gears — but noticeably left the high-seas medical drama adrift. Industry forecasts had already flagged Doctor Odyssey as a potential casualty, citing slipping ratings and a production budget notably higher than average. With no official word on its fate, the series remains on the bubble for the next TV season. Despite the looming shadow of cancellation, series lead Joshua Jackson, who stars as Max Bankman, the head doctor aboard the titular ship, remains hopeful that Doctor Odyssey will sail beyond its maiden season.

Speaking in a recent interview with Vulture, Jackson shared that he was cautiously optimistic about Doctor Odyssey’s future, admitting that he's made a conscious effort to keep some emotional distance from what the ratings could mean for the sake of his mental well-being. "I guess I would say I’m moderately paying attention, and I’m really hopeful the reception is strong enough for them to give us a second season," he said, adding, "I try as best as I can, just for my own psychological well-being, to not dive in too deep.”

Joshua Jackson Is All In on Doctor Odyssey’s Wildest Theory