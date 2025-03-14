A new kind of danger boards The Odyssey during "Casino Week." The ship is casino-themed in the March 20 episode as guests engage their best gambling instincts in the high seas. Maybe that will be what makes their luck. However, not everyone on board is here to play, at least not casino games. In Doctor Odyssey Season 1, Episode 15, Detective Athena Grant (Angela Bassett) from 9-1-1 boards the ship, but contrary to what happened in Season 7 of 9-1-1, she's here on business, not for pleasure. Her cruise went south and she would do anything in her power to ensure two suspects she's after don't ruin it for the guests on The Odyssey. According to the logline below for the episode airing next week at 9 p.m. ET, Athena and the ship's crew play a different game than everyone else.

"It’s Casino Week aboard The Odyssey, and unexpected guest Athena Grant suspects two passengers are targeting the ship’s vault. Enlisting Max’s (Joshua Jackson) help, Athena raises the stakes in a dangerous game where not everyone will end up with a winning hand."

Athena Goes Undercover in 'Doctor Odyssey' Season 1, Episode 15

"Let the games begin," Captain Massey (Don Johnson) tells his guests when the video above begins. The ship has been turned into a casino, with everyone dressed to look the part. Athena is one of the guests, but while everyone might be playing to win, Athena plays to save. We have more money in our vault than we have had on a cruise," Massey tells a uniformed Athena, probably before she mingles with the guests. Athena and Max start watching the floor to see if anything suspicious happens, which might expose their targets.

"The infamous Bonny and Clyde," Athena says as her eyes rest on two suspects, male and female. They seem normal, but "they're targeting your vault," she warns. The ship's engineer finds something, and upon inspection, Athena concludes it's a bomb. Max says the ship must be evacuated before they start dealing with something worse than a broken vault and stolen money. Athena jumps into action to catch the thieves before they elude her. Will she succeed or is she playing into their hand? Was the commotion part of their plan all along?

Tune in to ABC on Thursday, March 20 at 9 p.m. ET to watch "Casino Week" and see how everything plays out. You can stream past episodes on Hulu in the US.