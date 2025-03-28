Editor's note: The recap below contains spoilers for Doctor Odyssey Episode 12.

At the tail end of last week’s Doctor Odyssey and 9-1-1 crossover episode, Max (Joshua Jackson) and Avery (Phillipa Soo) finally discussed their ongoing misunderstanding around Avery’s pregnancy, with mixed results. Episode 12 picks things up in the wake of Avery’s revelation that she’s going to keep the baby — however, she hasn’t made a decision on whether she wants Max or Tristan (Sean Teale) to be involved. (Both gents think they’re the #1 pick.)

This week’s episode, aptly titled “Sophisticated Ladies,” brings back a fan-favorite sophisticated lady: Shania Twain. Heather first appeared ten episodes ago, and she returns to romance Captain Massey (Don Johnson) once more. Their little tryst is a welcome reprieve from the throuple drama playing out in the foreground, at least until they join the mayhem in the most unexpected way. Last year, Ryan Murphy’s silly little show made everyone theorize that the Odyssey was the ship of death, and this year, it’s apparently the ship of life — in the procreating sense.

Given Max’s traumatic backstory, Doctor Odyssey hasn’t shied away from the COVID-19 pandemic, and Episode 12 serves as an excellent reminder that, even five years on, the pandemic hasn’t really ended, especially not on cruise ships like the Odyssey. The episode opens with the crew playing poker, but rather than bringing real money into the mix, Max brings the latest COVID booster shot as a winning incentive. Most of the crew — including Tristan — balk at the idea of being vaccinated again, given some of its side effects, but Avery is eager to protect herself. She realizes that only two of the players know about her delicate condition and quickly lies that she needs the booster because she’s a nurse. Despite being inoculated against COVID-19, Max spends the majority of the episode afflicted with a mild case of the virus thanks to the infuriating and charming Olivia (Donna Mills).

Shania Twain Returns to ‘Doctor Odyssey’ in Episode 12