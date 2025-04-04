Editor's note: The below recap contains spoilers for Doctor Odyssey Episode 13.

While the future of Doctor Odyssey remains on the bubble, the series is still marching full steam ahead with some of the most outlandish and delightful nonsense this side of 9-1-1. While the plotlines never fail to entertain, this week's episode feels a lot like filler, even if it does give Sean Teale some incredible scene work to sink his teeth into. With the looming shadow of the paternity testing in next week’s episode, Episode 13, “Spring Break Week,” serves as a bridge to get Tristan (Teale), Avery (Phillipa Soo), and Max (Joshua Jackson) on the same level before yanking all of that foundation out from beneath their feet.

“Spring Break Week” opens like most of the series’ episodes, with a new cast of characters boarding the Odyssey. For the most part, they are exactly the type of co-eds you would expect to see on a cruise: the beautiful party girls (Ava Phillippe, Charlotte Lawrence, and Paris Jackson), the awkward guys looking to get laid (Noah Beck, Anthony Turpel), and the Ivy League hopeful who is too studious to be having fun (Kathryn Newton). From this group, we also get this week’s medical maladies: the bends, persistent genital arousal disorder, iron deficiency, and fentanyl laced coke. The latter proves to be a major plot point for Max, who also spends the majority of the episode being sexually harassed (and then assaulted) by the party girls, though Doctor Odyssey plays it all off for laughs.

As with previous episodes, Avery — who is so clearly craving female friendship — zeroes in on the loner among the passengers. Hannah (Newton) is a workhorse, spending hours studying for the LSAT, while missing out on all the fun she was supposed to be having on the ship. Avery tries to encourage her to live a little, but Hannah’s health quickly starts to decline after she starts having acid reflux. In the end, it turns out she has an issue with how her body processes iron, leading Avery to take it back to the 18th century with some blood-letting to cure her. Parallel to this medical case, Max takes Steve (Beck) under his wing to help cure a very embarrassing condition that is causing him to run off every girl he tries to talk to. In his case, going off his depression medicine caused him to develop PGAD, which Max is able to cure with a new prescription to help him balance his serotonin. It is interesting that Doctor Odyssey pairs off Hannah and Steve at the end, while leaving Avery and Max in relationship limbo.

Doctor Odyssey has been quite inconsistent with Avery and what she’s looking for in her ideal baby daddy. Together, Max and Tristan make the ideal candidate, but separately, both men have their flaws. Surprisingly, Avery doesn’t seem particularly upset with the idea of Max making eyes at the pretty young co-eds, despite previous episodes (as recently as the shark attack) where she’s been jealous of him simply having chemistry with another woman. Whether it’s character growth or the series needing to turn a blind eye to certain character traits to further plot, your guess is as good as mine. The show also doesn’t seem like it wants Avery to make a choice about Max and Tristan, which could be further proof that we'll get a happily ever after for the throuple before the series sails off into the sunset. In Episode 13, Avery is faced with her worst nightmare: Max and Tristan being down for the count at the same time, and neither situation pushes the needle for her.

'Doctor Odyssey' Episode 13 Finally Delves Deeper into Tristan's Backstory