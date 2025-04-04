Since they found out that Avery (Phillipa Soo) was pregnant, Tristan (Sean Teale) and Max (Joshua Jackson) have been trying to prove that they are worthy of being a father to her child. She doesn't know who the biological father is and has been trying to size up both men before she decides what to do. In Doctor Odyssey Season 1, Episode 14, it's "Hot Tub Week." "Cheerleaders aboard The Odyssey bring nostalgia, but when Avery receives troubling news, Max and Tristan step in to support her. Meanwhile, Tristan explores sobriety while Captain Massey’s (Don Johnson) stress takes a physical toll," reads the official logline for the April 10 episode. ABC released a sneak peek of the episode, teasing a significant development when Avery finally decides to have the men take a paternity test. However, that decision might not matter much.

Modern science has made everything easier, and what seemed impossible has become quite possible. For example, to find a DNA match, all one needs is a swab of the mouth, some lab procedures, and voila! Avery asks Tristan and Max to give their DNA for a paternity test in the video below, and they oblige. Unfortunately, it doesn't seem the test result will matter much when Avery comes to Captain Massey with a request. While it's unclear what medical procedure is done, the promo makes it seem like she wants to terminate the pregnancy. Captain Massey doesn't ask questions, but she seems heartbroken. Avery had been looking forward to raising the child even without Tristan on Max's input, so this must be huge.

'Doctor Odyssey' Is Not Out of the Woods Yet Following a Missed Renewal

From 9-1-1 to Will Trent and The Rookie, ABC recently handed out renewals for their shows, but Doctor Odyssey was not on that list. Reports said it was still on the bubble, but that seldom bodes well for a show. While the hype was present on launch, the show has not maintained the same momentum as its new counterparts like High Potential or Matlock. Still, Jackson remains optimistic about a second season. "I would say I’m moderately paying attention, and I’m really hopeful the reception is strong enough for them to give us a second season. I try as best as I can, just for my own psychological well-being, to not dive in too deep," he told Vulture. What does Avery learn to warrant such a drastic decision?

Tune in to ABC on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET to watch new episodes and find out.