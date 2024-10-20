Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Doctor Odyssey'.Joshua Jackson found fame in the 1990s playing cute and lovable characters in The Mighty Ducks movie franchise and the Dawson's Creek television series. Since 2008, however, most of his television roles have been intense, serious, and varying levels of dark. With his new show, Doctor Odyssey, now airing, he is enjoying a resurgence of popularity as he steps back into the light. Jackson plays Max Bankman, who accepts the position of doctor on a luxurious cruise ship alongside nurses Avery (Phillipa Soo) and Tristan (Sean Teale), after surviving being patient zero during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, a popular theory posits he might not be on a cruise ship after all — well, sort of. So, what exactly is going on aboard The Odyssey?

‘Doctor Odyssey’ Might Be More Than It Seems

A popular theory concludes that Max's time on The Odyssey might actually be a COVID-induced fever dream, citing a couple of key moments. Everything about the ship is slightly unnatural; it's bright and sparkly, way beyond what you would expect from a luxury ship. Notably, during Max's first official dinner, he has a very interesting conversation with Captain Massey (Don Johnson). Massey tells him "This ship is as far from hell as you can get. This ship is heaven." Other interesting moments draw the eye, as well. Take note of the way that the light shines through the windows every time Max walks into a room. This is not just normal sunlight, it is a blindingly bright light that leaves Max bathed in an aura of golden glow. And pay close attention to Max's COVID flashbacks. When they pop up, they are unexpected and jarring. It is almost as if reality is trying to reassert itself before The Odyssey pulls Max back.

Episode 3 gives more clues to this theory, as well. While Max does have new flashbacks, they are more detailed. We see that he was near death, which in itself could be a clue. They also have a dreamy, hazy quality, as if being remembered from a heavily medicated mind. When the housekeepers enter Ken's (Justin Jedlica) room, there is a bright ethereal light that fills the area — the same kind of light that is notoriously accompanied by someone's soul or essence moving on. After Ken's body is safely moved to the morgue/flower freezer, Massey tells Max and his team "We've constructed a paradise here. But never forget that's all it is. Construction, an illusion." Once again, the captain lays down sage words for Max.

Perhaps the most telling clue is Max's connection to Ken and his reality television show. He tells Ken that watching the show made him feel like he had friends while he was sick. In the end, he tells Barbie and the others that he will carry on having conversations with them. Could this have been Max's first stop in purgatory? What if Ken's death was Max letting go of that world as he grows more comfortable with this new one?

What Happens if 'Doctor Odyssey's Fever Dream Theory Is True?

So what happens if this theory turns out to be true? Doctor Odyssey could carry on past the first season, though history does show that taking this kind of story more than two seasons would not be a good idea. There are other options, though. The audience could be let in on the secret while Max is still in the dark. Max is still on The Odyssey, living his dreamy heaven-like life, while in the real world, his family and friends beg him to wake up and come back to them. This would provide a nice blend of the fun the audience is coming to love about the show with the suspense that keeps viewers coming back for more. Or Max could wake up convinced that it was all real and that The Odyssey does exist, which would set him on a mission to find the real Odyssey.

Doctor Odyssey would not be the first show to do the "it's all a dream" story. Series like Newhart (1982-1992), St. Elsewhere (1982-1988), Roseanne (1988-1997), and Lost (2004-2010) have all gone down this road. Newhart and St. Elsewhere were well received. However, Roseanne and Lost were not so lucky. Getting wind of the theory, Joshua spoke in favor of it. Though he cannot confirm or deny if it's true, he is officially on record saying that he loves it and that the cast had a similar theory. Only time will tell if the theory has merit, or if we are all living in a fever dream of our own.

