Wouldn't it be fun if Doctor Odyssey had an announcer on the ship who dramatically reveals the week's theme in a RuPaul Drag Race style? With "Singles Week" in the rearview mirror for the year, The Odyssey charts the course for another theme. In Doctor Odyssey Season 1, Episode 3, guests arrive with some work done on their faces and bodies, giving rise to "Plastic Surgery Week." Meanwhile, the wife of the ship's owner arrives with her friends and must be shown a good time, per the episode's official logline below.

"Plastic Surgery Week on The Odyssey brings new faces and fresh features to be carefully maintained by the medical team. Meanwhile, when the owner’s wife comes on board, Capt. Massey must juggle charm and skillful dodging to sidestep her advances."

Meet the Guests of 'Doctor Odyssey's Plastic Surgery Week

The episode's promo introduces the dashing wife of the owner of not just The Odyssey, but the entire cruise line. Gina Gershon plays the wife, and when the promo begins, she makes a grand entrance. She has an entourage of people she calls her clients. Avery doesn't seem impressed with this showmanship, but she must play along or risk getting fired. Things go south really quickly when something goes wrong, and several medical emergencies appear out of nowhere.

Given that this is a show from the creator of Nip/Tuck, the topic of plastic surgery and the associated rewards and risks is not new. The promo teases a mass emergency with "over one hundred people in near-critical conditions." It is unclear what triggered this emergency or who the victims were, but the ship's captain was concerned about a contagion. The episode features appearances from Justin Jedlica, popularly known as the "Human Ken" due to the vast cosmetic procedures he's gone through.

Is 'Doctor Odyssey' a Fever Dream?

Apart from its wild premise, Doctor Odyssey's aesthetics seem out of this world. Everything is polished and beautified to reflect the highest levels of luxury known to man. The show also features constant religious undertones, which have piqued viewers' interest. There have been theories that the events in the show are a fever dream, something Joshua Jackson admitted to Collider that production also thought on set, but it has not been confirmed. He talked about that theory, saying,

“I think it is a testament to the depth and diversity of Ryan’s imagination and the shows that he puts on the air that everybody who looks at something that he’s doing is like, ‘Hmm, it can’t be what it looks like on its face, so what’s actually going on here?’ I think that is a huge compliment to him. And I will tell you that, on set, we came up with pretty close to that same theory. I have no idea. The only brain on earth that knows the truth is Ryan’s brain. But I love this as a conspiracy theory.”

Is Doctor Odyssey a fever dream? Find out in all-new episodes on Thursdays at 8 pm.