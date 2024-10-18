Editor's note: The below recap contains spoilers for Doctor Odyssey Episode 4.

Last night, Doctor Odyssey welcomed viewers to “Wellness Week.” But, before the health gurus and snake oil salesmen come aboard the Odyssey, we're first treated to a rousing round of strip poker. Max (Joshua Jackson) joins Captain Massey (Don Johnson) and Tristan (Sean Teale) for his first “Boys, Butches, and Bis” card game, which sees him dole out a Full House and beat the Captain at his own game.

During the game, Massey speaks at length about climate change, pointing out how, in all of his years of sailing, the storms have been getting worse, and hurricane season has been lasting longer. It’s a rather timely point to bring up, given recent real-world tragedies, but a beautiful piece of foreshadowing for the rough waters the crew is about to encounter in Episode 4.

There’s Nothing Well and Good About Wellness Week in 'Doctor Odyssey' Episode 4

Image via ABC

While most of the crew seem annoyed by the concept of Wellness Week, Avery (Phillipa Soo) is all in on natural remedies and alternative medicine. Be-Well’s owner Bethany (Amy Sedaris) is even thrilled to be reunited with Avery, suggesting that she’s been a friendly face during the Wellness Weeks of years past. When Bethany meets Max, however, she’s taken aback by his alleged “crimson aura,” which might be an allusion to all of that death he’s surrounded by, but Doctor Odyssey is never that straightforward. In addition to Bethany, Wellness Week also sees the arrival of Agnes (Kate Berlant), a new-age witchy woman and the first patient of the week after she is accidentally poisoned by a terracotta-infused smoothie. One has to wonder if Agnes was a bit of corporate synergy, as the actress bears a striking resemblance to Kathryn Hahn, and the whole witch angle seems quite on the nose.

Avery’s eager attitude toward Wellness Week is quickly soured by the arrival of Vivian (Laura Harrier), Bethany’s chef, who doesn’t exactly cook anything she serves. Beyond this episode, Avery continues to be Doctor Odyssey’s weakest link, week over week. Her attitude towards Tristan and Max is rarely consistent. Last week, Avery and Max were hooking up and having fun, with Tristan giving them his blessing, and this week, Avery and Max seem to be putting a damper on their romance, and Avery is acting jealous. At least this week Avery seems excited that her scholarship went through. Vivian’s cooking also becomes a minor plotline for the episode. Because of the whole raw food angle, Max insists that someone from the medical team needs to oversee meal prep in the kitchen, and volunteers Tristan for the job. Tristan and Vivian really hit it off, going so far as to break every food prep rule in the book by making out in the kitchen. Then again, I don’t think the Odyssey has HR or anyone reporting OSHA violations.

Once everyone sits down to enjoy dinner, Avery complains the entire time, which leads to Tristan accusing her of being jealous, and Max telling him to make things right when she storms off. It seems like there may actually be something wrong with dinner, as Avery immediately starts throwing up. But things go from bad to worse when Captain Massey realizes the Odyssey hasn’t avoided the impending storm, but instead is in the eye of a storm that has formed around them.

Smooth Seas Rarely Make Good Sailors on 'Doctor Odyssey' Episode 4

Image via ABC

Avery quickly realizes that what she’s dealing with is not food poisoning, and Max wheels her down to the medical bay to diagnose what turns out to be a pretty serious case of appendicitis. Unfortunately, right as they decide to start operating on her, the waters turn dangerously rough. It’s touch and go for a bit, but with a clear line of communication with Captain Massey, Tristan and Max are able to save Avery’s life and earn their sea legs.

While Avery recovers, Tristan and Max are left to deal with two remaining worst-case scenarios from the Wellness Week passengers — the first being Bethany, who wasn’t actually reading anyone’s auras, as it turns out. After she starts turning yellow with jaundice, Max realizes that what she’s actually suffering from is copper poisoning, caused by her own miracle cures. The second is a bit more convoluted, as Agnes’ get-better-quick acupuncture treatment turns deadly for one of the passengers (Margaret Cho).

With Avery’s appendicitis taking center stage this week, Doctor Odyssey feels somewhat lacking where the Wellness Week passengers are concerned. The medical mysteries aren't nearly as titillating as weeks past, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing. At least Vivian will be sticking around to replace the ship’s conveniently departing chef. Harrier is always a delight to watch, and there’s no denying that Tristan and Vivian have fantastic chemistry.

As the episode draws to a close, Captain Massey allows the medical team to shirk their duties of overseeing disembarkment after everything they've been through with Avery. Rather than taking advantage of their early break away from dealing with passengers, Tristan and Max decide to stay with Avery in the medical bay, despite her insistence that they should enjoy their downtime. One might say Doctor Odyssey is continuing to feed those who are hoping to see the romantic duo turn into a trio. Next week looks like a wild episode for the crew of the Odyssey, as Halloween Week turns the cruise line into zombie week. No, really. The teaser for Episode 5 hints at real-life zombies aboard the ship. Move over, vampire boat, we've got a zombie boat to look forward to.