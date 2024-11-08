Editor's note: The below recap contains spoilers for Doctor Odyssey Episode 6.

Last night’s episode of Doctor Odyssey touched on suicide and mental health. If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, there are many resources available, including 988.

It has been a long two-week hiatus since the last episode of Doctor Odyssey, and Episode 6 came back swinging with some matrimonial mayhem. This week, The Odyssey played host to a dysfunctional wedding party that chartered a week-long cruise to celebrate the marriage of Lisa (Kelsea Ballerini) and Eric (Hudson Oz). While Lisa has plastered on a happy face to get through the week, it’s clear from the very first scene that there is trouble brewing in paradise for the couple, and as the episode unfolds, it only becomes more apparent.

“I Always Cry at Weddings” is the sort of episode that could only come from a series helmed by Ryan Murphy. It is a tragic episode that features suicide and the guilt of looking past the signs that someone you love is struggling. It is also an episode that finally pays off six episodes of simmering chemistry, sending audiences off with a long-awaited threesome and a sobering message about seeking help if you need it. While Doctor Odyssey is absurdist television that wraps everything in a glossy pastiche, the heavy weight of the subject matter is always there, even when it’s wrapped up in an eerie cover of “Human.”

You Can’t Have a Wedding Without a Ring(worm) on 'Doctor Odyssey'

Close

Doctor Odyssey has remained delightfully clever with its weekly medical cases, and Episode 6 is no different. The first case is pretty run-of-the-mill. The mother-of-the-bride (Margo Martindale) misses out on the first night of wedding merriment because she has suddenly come down with a terrible case of sunburn, despite being a pro at “laying out.” Her medical malady is easy to diagnose (even I instantly clocked it): she recently started antibiotics which caused her to be more sensitive to the sun.

The second case of the night was also of a sensitive nature. At the top of the episode, Captain Massey (Don Johnson), Max (Joshua Jackson), Avery (Phillipa Soo), and Tristan (Sean Teale) watched from above as the bride and groom listened to their wedding guests make toasts in their honor, including the best man, Bennett (Kevin Zegers), whose speech upset the bride. The scene revealed some pertinent details about the crew (namely, that the Captain is a sucker for love and Avery hates weddings) but it also laid the groundwork to trick the audience into thinking that something was going on between the groom and his best man.

Max, Avery, and Tristan respond to a sticky situation that Bennett has found himself in with one of the wedding guests, Deja (Annie Gonzalez). Much like the premiere, which featured a penile fracture, Doctor Odyssey takes a page from Sex Sent Me to the ER with a case of penis captivus. Which is an entirely real medical condition. Don’t look it up! Avery recognizes that this situation is going to be incredibly awkward for Deja, which will likely lead to her being even more tense, so she devises a plan: Max will ramble and keep the couple distracted while she uses a catheter to separate them. It works! Max tells an aimless tale about playing ding-dong ditch as a teenager and Avery saves the day.

While disentangling the unfortunate couple, Max notices some unusual-looking raised skin on Bennett’s torso and asks for him to come to the medical bay to be examined further. Bennett obliges, but he’s not thrilled with the diagnosis he receives. It seems that he has contracted a rare variant of ringworm, which happens to be incredibly contagious with prolonged exposure. A nightmare for a groomsman planning to work his way through the wedding party.

The next morning, the team pays a visit to the bride’s suite, where she is puking her guts out into an ice bucket. It seems that, in an effort to squeeze herself into a vintage Vera Wang wedding dress, she decided to double dose on Ozempic, and now she’s paying the price. Lisa wants nothing to do with their treatment plan, seeing as fluids will make her swell up, but her mother manages to convince her by convincing Max and Avery to do her a favor.

‘Doctor Odyssey’ Wasn’t Baiting Us After All

Image via ABC

Since the bride is down for the count, the mother-of-the-bride recruits Max and Avery to serve as her stand-in couple for the wedding rehearsals. Her goal is to have them go through all the motions of the bride and groom so she can record the whole affair for Lisa and Eric to review so they can hit their marks and pull off a picture-perfect wedding.

The faux wedding nearly goes off without a hitch. Max and Avery meet in front of the Captain, who walks them through an abridged version of their vows, but before their lips can meet to seal the deal, Tristan objects! He plays it off like he’s always wanted to object at a wedding, but it’s clear that he really did not want to watch Max and Avery kiss in front of everyone. As the duo walks back down the aisle, now as a trio, they’re all holding hands. It’s a blink-and-you-miss-it type of scenario, but Tristan is clinging to Max’s hand, fueling all of our theories! If tonight’s episode hadn’t paid off this blatant interest, it would have been time to call it bait, but it wasn’t, in the end.

After the rehearsal, Eric pulls Max aside to check out a rash that he’s developed. It is, unsurprisingly, the same ringworm diagnosis that Bennett received. Max (and the audience) are quick to assume that Eric must be sleeping with his best man, but as Max carefully questions him, it becomes apparent that he’s dealing with a much bigger situation than that. Eric all but admits that he is a sex addict and that he’s had dozens of partners in the past thirty days, who he could have given the ringworm to. Max does his best to try to calm him down once he starts spiraling, but Eric seems hopeless. When Avery and Tristan stroll into the medical bay, Eric comments about how Max and them have something “real,” something he’s lacking with Lisa, and it all seems very pointed that he doesn’t clarify if he’s talking about Avery and Tristan or Max and Avery.

Earlier in the episode, Avery reveals to Max that the reason she hates weddings is because she was previously married to her childhood sweetheart, who she discovered was having an affair with their long-time friend while on their honeymoon. Understandably, when she catches wind that Eric is cheating on Lisa, she wants to tell the bride-to-be, but that would be violating HIPAA. The medical team aboard The Odyssey may be walking HR violations, but they won't cross that line. Fortunately for Avery, she doesn’t have to keep her lips sealed for too long. The following morning, they return to the bride’s suite to treat her very own case of ringworm. They play it off like it might just be a stress rash, seeing as Eric hasn’t given them consent to discuss his diagnosis with her. In addition to being a very superficial bride, Avery quickly learns that Lisa is not a girl’s girl. When Avery tries to subtly imply that Lisa might be having second thoughts about getting married because of the rash, while offering up a comparison to her own situation, Lisa quickly shoots her down as being jealous of her.

‘Doctor Odyssey’ Gets Real, Real Fast