[Editor's note: The following contains some spoilers for Doctor Odyssey.]

Summary The ABC series 'Doctor Odyssey' returns with a two-part shark attack, causing drama and forming new dynamics among the crew.

The reveal of Avery's pregnancy has changed the trio's dynamic, after Tristan and Max reacted differently.

The addition of a trauma surgeon challenges Max's authority and impacts the personal and professional balance on the ship.

After a three-month hiatus, the ABC series Doctor Odyssey is back with more wild shenanigans than ever, kicking things off with a two-part shark attack. When First Officer Munroe (Marcus Mitchell) is bitten by a shark, it sets off a chain of events that involve a trauma surgeon (Adrianne Palicki) and shark-inflicted wounds that Max (Joshua Jackson), Avery (Phillipa Soo) and Tristan (Sean Teale) have to tackle, amid unresolved tension between them.

Collider got the opportunity to chat with Jackson, Teale and Don Johnson, who plays The Odyssey’s Captain Robert Massey, about the fallout from Avery’s pregnancy reveal, dealing with gnarly shark-related injuries, not being a ship that’s big on boundaries, how the captain handles the situation, the 9-1-1 crossover episode which sees Athena Grant (Angela Bassett) step aboard the ship for Casino Week, and Johnson’s hope to continue learning about his character for many seasons.

Max, Tristan and Avery Were All Changed by That 'Doctor Odyssey' Pregnancy Announcement

"No matter what happens from here, you can't really unring that bell."

Collider: The last new episode left viewers with the reveal that Avery is pregnant and doesn’t know who the father is, and these guys reacted very differently. However that plays out, even if it’s a false positive and she’s not really pregnant, how will that dynamic change that trio? There has to be some effect from all of that, right?

JOSHUA JACKSON: That’s actually a very good point. No matter what happens from here, you can’t really unring the bell. So, no matter where the story takes us, the basic fact is that the dynamic of this three-pointed relationship has changed forevermore. And I also like that you pointed out, because I think this is quite interesting, in basic terms, that when confronted with the moment, Max got that wrong. He reacted in a fairly self-serving way. And what I thought was beautiful about that is that it was actually the Tristan character who reacted with empathy and grace in that moment, which I think gives us a lot of good places and interesting places now to see how these two men and this woman react as the sands shift through this decision-making process, against the backdrop of all the Odyssey craziness that’s gonna continue to happen.

SEAN TEALE: And as you alluded to, this bomb has now dropped, that information is out, and whichever way it goes, whoever may be the father or not, it’s going to instill change in those people regardless. Tristan definitely shifts, and Max shifts too. Regardless of whatever way this thing might go, we are all now fundamentally different going forward.

Sean, Tristan seems to be out in the water with Spencer when all of this chaos starts. What will that be like for him to deal with? What is that like to shoot, when you’re in that moment of panic of not knowing what’s happening?

TEALE: Any time spent with Marcus Mitchell is time well spent. It’s a lovely experience. We actually had to try to not have such a good time and experience what we were meant to be doing. He is a phenomenal actor and a great guy. First Officer Munroe, the handsome man that is, is also a great and noble person. So, it’s awful for me and for Tristan to experience him getting dragged under the way that he does. It’s not nice for anyone, let alone someone that he’s so close to. And actually, we explore a lot of that, as these episodes go on, not only with what Munroe’s importance to the ship is, but why he’s there and why these people connect with each other the way that they do. Their bonds deepen, not only through triage and the saving or healing of wounds, if that does happen, and they also gain an understanding of each other’s past that they maybe didn’t have before. So, it was not nice, but it was a pleasure, if that makes sense. It was horrible to experience when we were rolling, and a complete delight outside of it because he’s a great guy and we have a good time.

The Shark-Inflicted Wounds Were Some of the Gnarliest Joshua Jackson and Sean Teale Have Faced on 'Doctor Odyssey'

"It was really quite something to experience and see."