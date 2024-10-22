Another week is upon The Odyssey, which means a new theme. The crew does not curate this one, but it comes naturally because, like in the real world, the show's universe also celebrates Halloween. Guests clad in their best Halloween costumes board the ship and turn the usually alluring space into a spooky one. Per the official logline for Doctor Odyssey Season 1, Episode 5, "Halloween Week," it's not all fun and games because a medical emergency rocks the ship, and Avery, Max, and Tristan jump into action. The episode's promo previews the emergency and the chaos that ensues.

"It’s Halloween on The Odyssey, featuring a high-stakes costume contest; but when a zombie-like illness plagues select passengers, the festivities take a dark turn. Meanwhile, Avery and Max embark on a rescue mission."

Captain Massey Hates Halloween Week — for Good Reason.

"Halloween. The one week where my great vessel becomes a clown car," Captain Massey bemoans when the promo video above begins. This reveals that while he is game for most themes, Halloween is not his favorite because of the ensuing tomfoolery. And sure enough, the circus arrives as guests wearing various costumes board. The ship is treated to mythical gods, and Tristan plays Captain.

Despite their costumes telling very different stories, everything turns nasty when some guests exhibit zombie-like symptoms. "This is serious. It could be infectious," Avery tells the medical team when a woman claims someone tried to eat her. "We need to initiate immediate contagion protocol," Avery warns when Captain Massey says the ship is being overrun by the "zombies," whether real or not, would be catastrophic. One major catastrophe would be the crew turning into zombies, as teased by Tristan's scream when someone jumps on him.

Sean Teale Weighs In On the 'Doctor Odyssey' Fever-Dream Theory.

Like everyone at this point, series star Sean Teale has heard about the theory that everything happening in the show is not real. “I love that those theories exist,” Teale told The Hollywood Reporter. “It is a fantastical place, and the way we depict it, and the way that we film it, the gloss that we put on it, it’s understandable that people have these ideas,” the star added. “Perhaps there’s a reason for all of that; I’m not going to divulge anymore," he concluded.

Tune in to "Halloween Week" on ABC on Thursday, October 24, at 9 p.m. after a new 9-1-1 episode. Catch up with past episodes of Doctor Odyssey on Hulu in the US.

