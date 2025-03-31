"Spring Break" boards The Odyssey in Doctor Odyssey Season 1, Episode 11 and, as usual, the theme brings in fresh faces. This time around, "Sophisticated Ladies" are off the ship and their younger counterparts take their place. A recurring theme emerges where Max (Joshua Jackson) becomes the main allure. "Spring break hits The Odyssey as three college 'vixens' set their sights on Max. Meanwhile, Tristan (Sean Teale) faces his drinking problem while other passengers’ struggles keep the medical team on their toes," teases the logline for the April 3 episode. ABC released images from the episode which show the new guests played some of your favorite Gen-Z celebrities and nepo babies.

Boarding The Odyssey are the three vixens played by Ava Phillipe (Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillipe's daughter), Paris Jackson (Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe's daughter), Charlotte Lawrence (Bill Lawrence and Christa Miller's daughter). The trio sets their sights on Max and want him to show a good time but can he keep up? Meanwhile, the influx of young bodies and minds causes Tristan to lose focus and partake too much. This being The Odyssey, the next emergency is always waiting to happen and the carelessness of the new passengers challenges the team. The episode also features appearances from other young stars like Kathryn Newton (The Society), Tiktoker/actor Noah Beck, Anthony Turpel (Love, Victor), and Ariel Yasmine.

What's On the Horizon in 'Doctor Oydssey' Season 1?