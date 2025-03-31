Fans of Joshua Jackson have probably first spotted him in The Mighty Ducks trilogy or Dawson’s Creek, but for me, it was his role as Peter Bishop in Fringe. His quick smarts, the messy love triangle he became entangled in, and the weird mysteries he investigated seemed to be left with the sci-fi show when it ended. That is, until his return to network TV after several years in streaming was also a return of those three of my favorite parts of Fringe, just packaged differently in Doctor Odyssey. Jackson's role as Dr. Max Bankman in the medical drama may have started off giving “hot doc" energy, but a new side of his character is being uncovered.

Max had everything going for him for the first half of Season 1. His new job placed him in charge of a team on a beautiful, sun-drenched cruise ship, and he has been effortlessly charming to guests, patients, and crew alike. If he seemed too good to be true, the show course-corrected, with how Max lost his cool in the aftermath of a hookup, with consequences that continue to linger. Every time Max opened his mouth to say the wrong thing, it frustrated me to no end, and I loved it.

This Medical Drama Has My New Favorite Joshua Jackson Role

Image via ABC

Away from the darkness Jackson has done in Dr. Death or Fatal Attraction, where he is full of secrecy, Doctor Odyssey steers the actor in the other direction. He portrays a heroic presence in Max Bankman that reminds me of my favorite roles, as a lead in Fringe or even his supporting part in When They See Us. The first episode introduces Max as an expert who you can trust to solve your health crisis within the allotted TV runtime. Arriving at the cruise ship like a dashing gentleman, Max very quickly gets close with his medical staff: he hooks up with nurse practitioner Avery (Phillipa Soo), irritating fellow nurse Tristan (Sean Toole), who never figured out how to reveal his feelings to her.

A backstory of becoming patient zero with COVID-19 hints at the vulnerable side of Max, but Doctor Odyssey keeps that plot point mostly on the back burner, slowly teasing it out from his foggy memory of the ordeal. His “hot doctor” charisma didn't seem like it could waver, so while the campy or unhinged storylines make it a breezy watch for me, I can't lie that having such a faultless hero is good TV. Ever since Episode 8 "Quackers," I’ve been noticing a different side to Max, who doesn't react well in the aftermath of a threesome with Avery and Tristan. The hookup stops short of becoming as unforgettable as Challengers, and what is left is Avery revealing she is pregnant without knowing who the father is. When Max learns about this, he fumbles his response.

Max Doesn't Know How to Handle This ‘Doctor Odyssey’ Surprise