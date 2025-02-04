Exclusively revealed by TVLine, the midseason premiere of Doctor Odyssey promises plenty of bite, as the waters become frighteningly shark-infested. Creator Ryan Murphy is bringing danger to the fore as Doctor Odyssey returns following an explosive Fall finale, with the upcoming two-part special event set to see those onboard The Odyssey face their most unwanted guest yet. The midseason premiere, set to debut on Thursday, March 6 at 9/8c on ABC, will also deal with the fallout of the announcement that Avery Morgan (Phillipa Soo) is shockingly pregnant. Following her threesome with Max Bankman (Joshua Jackson) and Tristan Silva (Sean Teale), no one is certain who the father is, with this set-up likely to play as the biggest plot point at least in the coming episodes.

Doctor Odyssey's return following what will eventually be a three-month hiatus also brings with it the welcome return of Shania Twain's Heather, a widowed passenger aboard The Odyssey who has already made quite the impression with Captain Massey (Don Johnson) during Singles Week. American Horror Story's Paris Jackson also joins the series, although currently her character details are kept tightly under wraps. Alongside the midseason premiere images available to see below and a teaser on their website, TVLine also released a synopsis for the upcoming episode which reads:

"Max and Avery are at a crossroads as Avery faces a difficult pregnancy decision. Meanwhile, after Munroe (played by Marcus Emanuel Mitchell) is bitten by a shark, The Odyssey takes a dangerous detour to rescue a sinking boat, where a mysterious new passenger catches Max’s eye."

Don Johnson and Joshua Jackson Have a Great Dynamic on 'Doctor Odyssey'

If there's one thing Murphy's shows often get right, it is ensemble casts and their relationships, with his shows often brimming with unique and enticing characters whose interpersonal drama always makes for an enthralling watch. Doctor Odyssey is certainly no different, with the likes of Jackson, Soo, Johnson, Teale, and many more dazzling when on screen together. Speaking in an interview with Collider's Christina Radish, showrunner and star Jackson spoke of his chemistry with other actors, in particular Johnson, with the pair already crafting a dynamic that has become beloved by viewers. Jackson said, "We wanna give you everything, but we also wanna tease you a little bit. The dynamic between Don and I, I love that guy. He’s a wonderful person to work with. But also, you don’t really get to see that dynamic between two adult males very often on camera."

A first look at the Doctor Odyssey midseason premiere has been released. You can catch episodes on ABC and streaming the following day on Hulu.