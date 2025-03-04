While Grey’s Anatomy is one of the longest-running medical dramas on TV, Doc and The Pitt are new entries keeping the hospital lights and making sure the procedural format doesn't get stale. Adding to the mix is Doctor Odyssey, bringing Joshua Jackson back to network TV and swapping out a sterile hospital for a pleasure cruise where the decks are busy with odd medical cases and steamy hookups. It will return to finish the remaining episodes of Season 1 since it left TV back in November, a nearly four-month gap that makes a recap necessary before the midseason premiere. So much went down in just eight episodes already. This isn’t your grandparents’ Love Boat, that’s for sure.

‘Doctor Odyssey’ Sets Sail With Weekly Guest Stars

Image via ABC

All aboard The Odyssey, a luxury cruise line that promises sunny, lazy days of strolling the deck, swimming in the pool, or sipping cocktails at the bar. To uphold the illusion of a floating paradise on the high seas is the crew, in particular, Captain Massey (Don Johnson) and the ship’s medical team, Dr. Max Bankman (Jackson), with nurses Avery Morgan (Phillipa Soo) and Tristan Silva (Sean Toole). Their job is to keep the passengers safe, and they are played by character actors, comedians, and celebrities.

Shania Twain is a love interest to Captain Massey, Margo Martindale suffers from second-degree sunburn, Chord Overstreet plays a horny man who sets off a syphilis outbreak, and John Stamos is the Captain's brother, who shows up in a throuple. They might appear in different episodes, but each one is involved in the medical cases of the week. Like how 9-1-1 raises the stakes on a police procedural — another show with Ryan Murphy attached as an executive producer — Doctor Odyssey is a chaotic, sexy twist on a traditional formula. That means the cases the crew tackles are unique and odd. “Is every week a theme?” Max asks at the end of Episode 1. That they are; each episode is based on or set around a designated theme on the cruise for the days the passengers are on. Accidents or medical emergencies remind everyone that life on this cruise isn't so carefree.

‘Doctor Odyssey’ Is Steamier and Weirder Than a Traditional Medical Drama