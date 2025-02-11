Do you need a doctor aboard this ship? Well, he's unavailable because a crew member has been attacked by a shark in the midseason premiere of Doctor Odyssey. Max (Joshua Jackson) and his gang jump into action when a typical surfing break turns catastrophic for Munroe (Marcus Emmanuel Mitchell) after a shark attacks him. The ABC drama returns on Thursday, March 6, and the midseason premiere is huge, split into two parts. In Doctor Odyssey Season 1, Episode 13, "Shark Attack," everyone is reeling from the failed amorous expedition as Avery (Philipa Soo) and Max fail to see eye-to-eye. Meanwhile, Max shifts his attention to someone new per the logline below. ABC released the midseason trailer teeing up the shark attack and the changing dynamics in the throuple that never was.

"Max and Avery are at a crossroads as Avery faces a difficult pregnancy decision. Meanwhile, after Munroe is bitten by a shark, The Odyssey takes a dangerous detour to rescue a sinking boat, where a mysterious new passenger catches Max’s eye."

Welcome Back to the Dream

The video above continues Doctor Odyssey's otherworldly theme as the background music evokes the sweet lull of a nice dream. The Odyssey is still in business, and Max appreciates getting to do what he loves in a dreamlike environment. "It's heaven on earth," he says. Heaven is about to turn to hell, for Munroe at least, when what was supposed to be a fun surfing excursion turns catastrophic. A shark sets its eyes on him, and the next thing his surfing partner Tristan (Sean Teale) hears are his cries for help.

Meanwhile, competition is on board as a new female doctor commands the scene, much to Avery's ire. "Sharks are territorial, they hold grudges, and we're moving through their breeding waters," Captain Massey (Don Johnson) says, but are we talking about sharks? The parallels between the sharks and the current situation between Max, Avery, and Tristan scream shark behavior. However, that might end soon because Max has eyes on the female doctor, and the feeling is mutual. "Mayday! Mayday!" someone calls out on the radio. The crew is left in dire straits when they put themselves in the middle of ravenous sharks during a rescue operation. Will they come out of this alive?

Tune in to ABC on Thursday, March 6, to catch the midseason premiere of Doctor Odyssey. Past episodes are available to stream on Hulu before new ones return.