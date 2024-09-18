Doctor Odyssey, the latest show from the incredibly busy Ryan Murphy, is ready to set sail on ABC on September 26, followed by a Hulu release the next day. To celebrate the high-octane show's launch, ABC has rolled out an extensive, opulent marketing campaign designed to immerse fans in the luxury cruise ship lifestyle depicted in the series. Spanning coast-to-coast, these initiatives are set to deliver upper-deck living to viewers across the country.

ABC and Murphy have planned a series of high-end promotional events inspired by the show’s key themes: "Big Deck Energy," "Upper Deck Lifestyle and Luxury Upgrades," and "High Stakes at Sea." The campaign features experiences like surprise shopping sprees, trendy hotel pool takeovers, and a chance to win a $10,000 designer shopping spree. Between September 22 and October 6, Doctor Odyssey will be partnering with Expedia, Tripadvisor, and Uber to offer travelers a taste of the luxury the show will bring.

What 'Doctor Odyssey' Promotional Events Are Happening?

Customers booking on Expedia can snag a 20% discount on select hotels in Los Angeles, New York, and Miami. Meanwhile, Tripadvisor users can enter for a chance to receive $200 off their next booking, courtesy of ABC and Doctor Odyssey. On Uber and Uber Eats, users will receive an offer of $9.26 (reflecting the 9/26 premiere date) to upgrade to Uber Black or elevate their next Uber Eats order.

From September 19 to 22, Doctor Odyssey is surprising shoppers at high-end locations in Los Angeles, including The Grove, The Americana, and Palisades Village. These pop-up experiences feature luxury shopping sprees, champagne service, personal styling sessions, and more. The first 500 shoppers at each location will also receive a special reusable Doctor Odyssey shopping bag.

ABC is setting sail on the ultimate luxury giveaway from September 17 to October 15. In collaboration with Saks Fifth Avenue, one lucky winner will receive a grand prize featuring a trip to New York City, a $10,000 designer shopping spree, spa treatments, and fine dining experiences. The prize will be promoted nationwide through ABC affiliate stations and Saks Fifth Avenue’s platforms.

From September 17 to October 10, ABC partners with Saks Fifth Avenue for a 360º marketing campaign. Exclusive editorial content will appear on Saks.com, while Doctor Odyssey will take over five window displays at Saks' flagship store in New York City, featuring authentic props and costumes from the series.

Between September 21 and 26, Doctor Odyssey will collaborate with 12 trendy hotels nationwide to create upper-deck lifestyle experiences poolside. Hotels like The London West Hollywood, Gansevoort in NYC, Sanctuary Camelback Mountain in Arizona, and others will be decked out with luxe striped towels, branded bags, and upscale amenities for guests to enjoy.

ABC is adding a touch of the extraordinary to everyday moments between September 12 and 22. Some lucky customers will experience unexpected upgrades like beachside suites, private jet flights, and even Rolls Royce rides.

These surprise upgrades will be captured and shared to spread the luxury of Doctor Odyssey. Additionally, ABC is partnering with doctor and cruise expert content creators, including Dr. Mike and Miki Rai, to showcase the show's "high stakes at sea" to audiences.

On September 18, the cast, producers, and influencers gathered at the Bel Air Bay Club in Malibu for a glamorous, nautical-themed event celebrating Doctor Odyssey. The evening featured a "blue carpet" walk, cruise ship-themed interior space, casino games, curated cocktails, and seafood bites, bringing the show's lavish lifestyle to life.