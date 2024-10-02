The Odyssey is not your typical cruise ship. There is everything one can find on a regular cruise ship and something extra to dial up the fun. Sexy is the middle name of Doctor Odyssey, boasting a hot crew and medical team. Each week has a theme, and for Season 1, Episode 2, the theme is "Singles Week." Per the episode's official logline below, it is a week when lust is appreciated instead of being shamed. Desire burns through the crew and passengers, and they must work to keep themselves in check. The situation also presents an opportunity for diseases to spread, keeping Max's team busy.

"It’s Singles Week on The Odyssey, and lust is in the air. As Max, Tristan and Avery navigate their relationship, the crew fends off advances from passengers. With rising desire and quickly spreading ailments, Max and the team rush to restore order."

Love and Lust Dominate 'Doctor Odyssey' for Singles Week

Images from the episode tease some celebrity appearances that make an even sexy ship all the sexier. Country music superstar Shania Twain appears and steals the show with Captain Massey. The captain is "honored" to "show the kids a thing or two" on the dancefloor with Twain's character. In private, things get even steamier. Chord Overstreet is back working on a Ryan Murphy production after his Glee debut. In "Singles Week," he plays a hot passenger with some cockiness to boot. "The rest of your life begins with yes," his character says to Avery, but fails to make a good impression. He might have missed with her but lounging on the ship with one article of clothing will surely increase the chances of getting lucky before the day ends.

Tristan is not left behind, as Stephanie Suganami's character shows interest in him. With how gorgeous she is, maybe this is just what he needs to get over Avery. Emergencies never lack aboard The Odyssey and several guests contract illness. John Stamos guest stars as someone who finds himself in need of medical attention as the ship hits rough waters. Meanwhile, Tristan and Max call a truce for singles week and promise not to go after the same girl, but with Avery a stone's throw away at all times, can they keep the promise? Max sees them kissing, and his reaction betrays his feelings.

Catch all the drama when "Singles Week" airs on Thursday, October 3, at 9 pm, right after 9-1-1 Season 8, Episode 2. Watch the series premiere on Hulu.

