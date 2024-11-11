Things are heating up on this ship! Following the plunge into the deep end by Max (Joshua Jackson), Avery (Philipa Soo), and Tristan (Sean Teale) in Doctor Odyssey Season 1, Episode 6, "I Always Cry at Weddings," Episode 7, "Oh, Daddy," is bound to be interesting as the trio navigates this new amorous arrangement. Details for the November 14 episode tease another stage for some potential smooches and more when Gay Week boards The Odyssey. The logline below teases the flair associated with Gay Week, while the promo video for the episode previews all the fun. New images from the episode tease guest appearances from Caldwell "Bob" Tidicue (Bob the Drag Queen), Brock Ciarlelli, Cheyenne Jackson, and Johnny Sibilly. John Stamos returns after an eventful Singles Week.

"Bears, otters and cubs on board can only mean one thing: It’s Gay Week on The Odyssey. As Max, Avery and Tristan navigate their relationships, Capt. Massey’s brother arrives with an unexpected guest."

"I know we said it was only gonna be a one-time thing, but..." Avery says as she eyes Max and Tristan when the promo video below begins. Oh, what did they unleash? However, they don't seem to care and want to enjoy this as long as it lasts. "Welcome to Gay Week," Tristan welcomes new guests who seem obsessed with the daddies of the ship. Meanwhile, Captain Massey's brother is one of the guests. He arrives with another guest, and since it's a surprise for Captain Massey, is his brother gay, and Massey never knew?

Hey, Daddy — It's Gay Week in Doctor Odyssey Season 1, Episode 6

A party gets underway as drag performers entertain the guests, but someone seems to be having too much fun. Captain Massey is concerned that Stamos' character has relapsed. "I have not compromised my sobriety," he responds. Meanwhile, the medical team deals with another wave of disease. "This could be something infectious," Tristan tells Max.

How far did that threesome go? Was it even a threesome if all the parties were not involved? How long will they keep it going? Find out when "Oh, Daddy" airs on ABC on Thursday, November 14, after a new episode of 9-1-1. After an unannounced mid-season break, ABC revealed that the show will return on Thursday, March 6, 2025.

Catch up with past episodes of Doctor Odyssey Season 1 on Hulu.

