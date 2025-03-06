As Doctor Odyssey returns for the second half of Season 1, some questions linger. Chief among them is what happens after the throuple failed to launch, but there were unintended consequences. Avery (Phillipa Soo) discovered she was pregnant and while she hoped she would make a clean break from the mess of Max (Joshua Jackson) and Tristan (Sean Teale), it became a bit harder. In Doctor Odyssey Season 1, Episode 9, "Shark Attack," the team deals with a shiver of sharks who decide to make a feast of the travelers in the waters. Meanwhile, Avery and Max deal with the question of her pregnancy according to the logline below. ABC released a sneak peek of the March 6 episode showing a conversation between the two, hinting that Max might not be the father after all.

"Max and Avery are at a crossroads as Avery faces a difficult pregnancy decision. Meanwhile, after Munroe is bitten by a shark, The Odyssey takes a dangerous detour to rescue a sinking boat, where a mysterious new passenger catches Max’s eye."

'Doctor Odyssey' Season 1, Episode 9 Still Asks: "Who's Your Daddy Kid?"

The video above shows the crew enjoying a short break on the beach. While everyone is having a good time, Avery has some things on her mind. Max approaches her and takes the seat next to her. His attempts to start a conversation are rebuffed but he apologizes and tries to explain. "I'm sorry," Max begins. "I don't know why I reacted like that because the truth is I want to be in a committed relationship and I want to have kids," he adds. "Well that's all well and good but we don't even know if this is your kid," Avery responds. She continues: "I'm glad that you figured what you want but that doesn't mean that I have."

Her response reveals a problem, for Max at least. He might not be the dad he expected since the kid might not be his, and even if it is, Avery might decide not to keep it. "Okay. Can we talk it out? What are you thinking?" Max takes it in stride. "I'm not certain you're the one I should be talking to," Avery responds, iterating that the baby might be Tristan's. She adds: "This is my decision and I need time to figure it out."

Whatever the outcome is, Max seems to be out of luck. This might be why he gravitates toward a new surgeon who boards The Odyssey in the midseason premiere. However, things can change overnight and Avery might reconsider some decisions. Will she? Tune in to ABC at 9 p.m. ET on Thursdays to watch how everything plays out between them.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.