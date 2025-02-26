Doctor Odyssey returns for a drama-packed second half of Season 1 on March 6. In Episode 13, "Shark Attack," Max (Joshua Jackson) and Avery (Philipa Soo) are at a crossroads as Avery faces a difficult pregnancy decision. Meanwhile, after Munroe is bitten by a shark, The Odyssey takes a dangerous detour to rescue a sinking boat, where a mysterious new passenger catches Max’s eye," reads the official logline, teasing the fallout of Max's decision and some new conflicts. “The second half of the season is definitely eventful and thrilling, and it's pretty exciting stuff,” series star Don Johnson teased to TV Insider. “Fun to be a part of," he added. It might not be as fun for Max, Avery, and Tristan (Sean Teale), who are now trying to move forward after the failed throuple. Jackson previewed what's ahead when the show returns in a week, saying:

"For our three characters, the back half of the season really is that story. It is the most important thing happening between the three of them, and what it does beyond the just, ‘Who’s the daddy?’ [issue] is it forces all three of them to work through their relationship dynamics and come to some sort of stated understanding between each other of who wants what from whom. And that’s where we get to by the end of the season."

Max Sets His Eyes on Someone New in the Second Half of 'Doctor Odyssey' Season 1

Image via ABC

The series returns with a new face onboard. Dr. Brooke Lane (Adrienne Palicki), a trauma surgeon, joins the team when a major shark attack happens. Immediately, Max is intrigued by her, much to Avery's discontent. Dr. Lane and Dr. Bankman are close to being peers in their careers, and the former's appearance disrupts Max's rhythm, where he acts like he's the smartest person on the ship. “We have these very, very serious, dire cases that get brought aboard, and what she drops into the professional side of the show, the medical side of the show, is another doctor who is a subject matter expert, who is able to put Max in his place, which he may need from time to time,” said Jackson about the professional dynamics. He added:

“And then on the personal side, I think the presence of this co-equal, beautiful woman in Max’s ear forces Avery to examine some of her feelings and desires around Max and brings all of that to a head. So she’s a great addition. And of course, the character knows none of this. So she’s this bomb that goes off in the center of our story, and she doesn’t know what it is exactly that she’s done, but she feels all of these dynamics around her.”

Tune in to ABC on March 6 to catch the first of the two-part midseason premiere. You can also catch up with past episodes on Hulu in the US before new episodes return.