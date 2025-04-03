This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The fate of ABC’s medical drama Doctor Odyssey is hanging in the air. The network has just announced its list of renewals for the 2025-26 primetime lineup, which confirms the return of fan-favorite series including 9-1-1, Grey’s Anatomy, The Rookie, and more. But despite averaging 4.9 million weekly viewers, Doctor Odyssey has yet to secure its spot for Season 2.

Doctor Odyssey and the comedy series Shifting Gears are the two ABC series currently on the freshman bubble. However, Shifting Gears, which stars Tim Allen and Kat Dennings, has been renewed for a second season with a 10-episode order. This means the medical drama starring Joshua Jackson remains the only scripted ABC series with an uncertain future.

Both shows experienced strong starts on streaming. The trailer for Doctor Odyssey attracted a record-breaking 77.8 million views in the first 48 hours. The show also gathered 13.6 million cross-platform viewers during its premiere week in September 2024. However, Shifting Gears eventually performed better with 17 million cross-platform views for its pilot, which aired on January 8, 2025, and marked ABC’s biggest new series launch in over six years.

