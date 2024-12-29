We've just been blessed with a first look at the back-half of Doctor Odyssey Season 1, which resumes its dramatic voyage on Thursday, March 6 on ABC at 9 PM ET. Among the highlights? The much-anticipated return of country music legend Shania Twain as Heather, the flirtatious widow who made waves during her debut on "Singles Week." And judging by the newly released sneak peek, Heather’s not done turning heads. TVLine were the first to reveal the photo of the singer climbing back aboard.

Heather’s initial arrival aboard The Odyssey in the first half of Season 1 saw her sparking chemistry with Captain Massey, played by the always-dashing Don Johnson. Now, as she reboards the luxury cruise liner, the pair seem closer than ever, signaling a deepening of their relationship. Whether their romance will find smooth sailing or stormy seas remains to be seen, but one thing’s for sure, Heather isn’t just passing through this time, she's anchoring herself in for the long run.

Is 'Doctor Odyssey' Worth Watching?

Image via TVLine

It's sexy, it's soapy, it's a bit trashy, it's exactly what you want on a wet, miserable winter evening, and Collider's Maggie Lovitt couldn't have agreed more with those sentiments in her review, as she hailed the romance, the intrigue, and the chemistry between the leads of the series as they head into something resembling a love triangle — that absolutely becomes more than that later down the line. She wrote:

"One of the most important components of any good network procedural is romance. While some cases and season finales may live on in memory, the relationships hold the most staying power. The premiere (and that sizzling teaser for next week) makes it clear that the series is aiming for a will-they-won’t-they love-triangle situation, which is exactly what the doctor ordered. ABC has Doctor Odyssey slotted into the perfect timeslot for the network: as a shot-and-chaser to the weekly mayhem of 9-1-1 and right before Grey's Anatomy brings audiences back in for Season 21. The pilot did decently well at establishing who the characters are while hinting at where their future plotlines might take them. Johnson's Captain Massey still feels like a bit of a dark horse, though it's clear he cares deeply about preserving the magic of the cruise ship experience."

Stay tuned to Collider for updates as we prepare to chart Doctor Odyssey’s next course on March 6. Check out the sneak peek at Shania Twain above.

