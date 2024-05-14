The Big Picture Ryan Murphy's Doctor Odyssey gets its first teaser trailer ahead of the show's fall premiere.

The show is to take place on a cruise ship, starring Joshua Jackson, Don Johnson, and Phillipa Soo.

Murphy's previous hits like American Horror Story make this medical drama one to watch.

For fans looking to get an early taste of the upcoming dramas on ABC, today may just be your lucky day. Ryan Murphy’s Doctor Odyssey, which is slated to arrive on ABC in the fall of 2024, has just received its first teaser trailer. While this teaser marks one of the first real looks at Doctor Odyssey outside of casting announcements, specific plot details for this show still remain mostly under wraps.

As seemingly confirmed by the teaser trailer — which mostly consists of an image of a cruise ship sailing away from the camera underneath the series title — the show looks to be a medical procedural that will unfold on the decks of a cruise ship. The show will also star Joshua Jackson, Don Johnson, and Hamilton’s Phillipa Soo. Whether these actors will portray doctors or simply average cruisegoers remains to be seen.

Doctor Odyssey emerges out of Murphy’s ongoing deal with 20th Television, a division of Disney Television Studios. This deal is already famous for producing some of Murphy’s most legendary hits, including American Horror Story, American Crime Story, and the 9-1-1 franchise. While the 16-second teaser maintained the elusive air still surrounding the upcoming show, Murphy fans will likely tune into ABC in the fall with the hopes that this medical drama will be in the same iconic vein as Murphy’s previous work.

The Cast Behind ‘Doctor Odyssey’

Image via Apple TV+

As confirmed in today’s teaser, Doctor Odyssey seems to be centering actors Joshua Jackson, Don Johnson, and Phillipa Soo as its main cast. But the new ABC drama recently made headlines for its additional casting of Sean Teale, an actor best known for portraying Nick Levan in the British comedy-drama Skins as well as Ben Larson in the Syfy series Incorporated. Much like his co-stars, not much is known about the specific role Teale will be playing on the show.

While both Jackson and Johnson have had experience headlining television shows — Jackson largely for his work on Dawson’s Creek, and Johnson for his Golden Globe-winning performance on Miami Vice — Doctor Odyssey may mark new territory for Soo, whose longest-running appearance on television was for 13 episodes in the 2019 military drama The Code. Audiences curious to know if Soo can break this streak will have to wait for the release of Doctor Odyssey, which will premiere on ABC and stream on Hulu this fall.

Stay tuned for Collider for more updates on Doctor Odyssey and watch the new teaser below.