Dawson's Creek and Fatal Attraction alum Joshua Jackson has boarded onto new territory, this time in the Odyssey as a doctor in charge of handling medical emergencies on the shore. ABC has released the trailer for its upcoming medical drama Doctor Odyssey, starring Jackson as Max Bankman. The actor plays the newly on-board doctor Max Bankman, who — out of 110 applicants — was chosen to facilitate medical crises along with his "small but mighty" medical team.

The newly released trailer for Doctor Odyssey introduces Jackson's Max, a newcomer on the luxurious cruise ship described as a place for "dreamers, drama, and deluxe extravagance." He then meets his small medical team of "brilliant and capable nurses," whose mission is to "preserve the dream" and keep the dreamers safe at all costs. It also teases the romantic tension between Max and one of the two nurses amidst the chaos surrounding the ship. The synopsis reads: "It’s all hands on deck as Max and his small but mighty medical team navigate unique medical crises and each other, miles from shore."

Starring alongside Jackson are Don Johnson (Miami Vice) as Captain Robert Massey, Phillipa Soo (Hamilton) as Avery Morgan, and Sean Teale (Mother of the Bride) as Tristan Silva. They will be joined by guest stars John Stamos (Full House), Chord Overstreet (Falling for Christmas), Laura Harrier (Hollywood), Gina Gershon (Bound), Cheyenne Jackson (Call Me Kat), Justin Jedlica (Men of West Hollywood), Stephanie Suganami (Something from Tiffany's), four-time Grammy Award nominee Kelsea Ballerini, and country music legend Shania Twain.

Who’s the Team Behind 'Doctor Odyssey'?

Billed as a "high-octane procedural" series, Doctor Odyssey comes from prolific television producer Ryan Murphy. The series, which will set sail on September 26, is an addition to Murphy's ever-growing TV resume, including Pose, American Horror Story, 9-1-1, The Politician, Glee, Ratched, Scream Queens, The Watcher, and the upcoming Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, among others.

Murphy has written and executive produced Doctor Odyssey alongside Jon Robin Baitz and Joe Baken. It is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television. In addition to starring, both Jackson and Johnson also serve as one of the show's executive producers, along with director Paris Barclay, Eric Paquette, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, and Nissa Diederich.

Doctor Odyssey premieres on Thursday, September 26 at 9/8c on ABC. It will also be available to stream on Hulu. Watch the star-studded trailer above.