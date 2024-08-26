ABC unveiled today a new teaser trailer for its upcoming series Doctor Odyssey. the unusual premise of the new Ryan Murphy series centers around Max (Joshua Jackson), the new on-board doctor of a cruise ship whose job is to make sure that passengers and crew members are in perfect health to enjoy the cruise to its fullest. The trailer also revealed a surprise guest star: internationally-known country singer Shania Twain will be featured in the series, which premieres on September 26.

As the trailer indicates, the new medical series has the potential to be a wildly different one due to its premise alone. Aside from dealing with his medical cases, Max will also have the challenge of performing surgery in open water, which means that sometimes he'll have to perform his duties while the ocean isn't exactly collaborating for him to have steady hands. Additionally, the show will have some The White Lotus elements as it centers around members of high society who just want to kick back in a luxury vacation spot.

Also revealed in the trailer is an eerie energy that emanates from Doctor Odyssey as no one seems to be what they claim to be. So, aside from the medical cases that we can expect to see every week, the series may takeon thriller vibes for some episodes as we start to learn that not everyone on board can be trusted — and this could potentially put all passengers' lives in danger. Max himself seems to have a few secrets of his own, so it's possible that, like in other Ryan Murphy-produced series, we'll delve a little bit into the morals of the protagonist and everyone around them.

Who Else Is Aboard 'Doctor Odyssey'?

Doctor Odyssey was created by Murphy (who also executive produces the series) along with Jon Robin Baitz (Feud) and Joe Baken (American Horror Stories). Aside from Jackson and Twain, the cast also features Phillipa Soo (Hamilton), Sean Teale (The Gifted), and Don Johnson (Miami Vice).

ABC is the perfect home for Doctor Odyssey since the network has brought to life the longest-running medical series of all time: Grey's Anatomy. The show is about to near its 21st season and shows no sign of ending its run any time soon. However, ABC must start looking for substitutes because its popular Thursday slot will have an audience eager for medical drama when the Shonda Rhimes series finally bows out, and Doctor Odyssey could end up becoming the candidate to fill in.

Doctor Odyssey premieres on ABC on September 26. Watch the new trailer above.

