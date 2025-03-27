Now that she's decided to keep the baby, whose father might be Max (Joshua Jackson) or Tristan (Sean Teale), Avery (Phillipa Soo) has some things to figure out. After telling the duo she was pregnant, Max's behavior changed since he expected to be the father, but it could easily be Tristan. Doctor Oydssey Season 1, Episode 10, "Sophisticated Ladies," brings new passengers and stories aboard The Odyssey. "Tristan strives to prove himself to Avery, while Captain Massey (Don Johnson) is shaken by shocking news. Meanwhile, Sophisticated Ladies Week brings a disruptive passenger onboard, while the crew navigates the delicate care of a terminal patient," reads the logline for the March 27 episode. Soo talked to TV Insider and teased Tristan and Avery's relationship's direction. "Their relationship continues to develop and grow and ebb and flow, and actually, I think it’s quite beautiful," the actress said. She added:

"A lot of the things that we’ve found throughout the entire season and this arc that their relationship has — these are two friends. There is a love there, and seeing them grapple with all of the conflicts together has been not only just a joy to make and shoot but also to watch their relationship grow has been really fun. That’s really all that I can tease, but I’m very excited about it."

Max, Avery, and Tristan's Relationship Continues to Grow

Image via ABC

None of these characters are perfect by any means. "They all acknowledge their flaws," Soo said about the trio. She teased continuous growth as the season progresses. "I think what’s so unique about this show and seeing this love triangle unfold is that we really get to go all sorts of places with their relationship together, the three of them, and to see them have to navigate that in a way that feels — and we talked a lot about this when we were making it — like people that are actually really just trying to do their best, " the actress added. In Episode 11, "Spring Break," airing on April 03, Max and Tristan are the center of the narrative. "Spring break hits The Odyssey as three college “vixens” set their sights on Max. Meanwhile, Tristan faces his drinking problem while other passengers’ struggles keep the medical team on their toes," reveals the official logline. Soo discussed how they all experience growth after facing their flaws, saying:

"Some of them don’t necessarily know what their flaws are until somebody else tells them what they need to be dealing with and then there’s like a sort of a grappling with that, but truly, all of these characters are trying to be their best version of themselves, with each other. And so, yeah, it continues to grow and develop, and I’m really proud of what we made in that week."

Tune in to ABC on Thursdays at 9 p.m. to watch new episodes of Doctor Odyssey and see how these three characters develop.