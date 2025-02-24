Taking on a character that has already been memorialized by another actor is no small task. In many instances, a director will forgo recasting the part and simply rely on technology to do the trick, oftentimes garnering some pushback from fans. In his 2019 film, Doctor Sleep, helmer Mike Flanagan had to make a difficult choice — rely on CGI to carry audiences back to Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining or find performers who could embody the characters as they appeared nearly four decades prior. For his adaptation of the Stephen King-penned sequel, Flanagan chose the latter, casting Alex Essoe, Carl Lumbly, and Roger Dale Floyd in the roles first held by Shelley Duvall, Scatman Crothers, and Danny Lloyd, respectively.

Anyone who’s seen Doctor Sleep will tell you that each of the actors did a terrific job mirroring the facial expressions, voices, and mannerisms of the names who originated the characters, but Lumbly simply knocked it out of the park. During his sequences in Doctor Sleep, Lumbly perfectly captured the essence of Crothers’ performance as Dick Hallorann — the head chef at the doomed Overlook Hotel who sees a kindred spirit in Danny, as he also possesses “the shining.”

During a recent conversation with Collider’s Aidan Kelley, while chatting about Lumbly’s latest film, Captain America: Brave New World, the actor opened up about his experience working with Flanagan and taking on the one-of-a-kind role. Recalling the very first meeting he had with the Life of Chuck helmer, Lumbly says the pair talked about a wide array of things, telling Collider:

“I would say the first part of the process was about an hour and 20 initial meeting with Mike and I. I think Mike is brilliant, and when you work with him, he seems to think, even if you’re not brilliant, that you at least understand what he’s saying, that there’s something about the fact that he cast you to play that character that he felt like he could trust you. So in that first hour and 15-minute conversation, we went through a lot of things, some related to the film, some related to Scatman, some related to how daunting it is to think about doing this, but just a lot related to life and death, almost across the board. It was one of the best conversations I’ve ever had. It was free, and it was easy.”

How Lumbly Channeled Scatman Crothers for His Performance