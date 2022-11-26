It's no secret that Stephen King has long hated Stanley Kubrick's adaptation of The Shining. As a deeply personal film for the horror author that hit on his own struggles with alcoholism, any changes that lost that heart inevitably wouldn't sit well with him. When Mike Flanagan was tasked with adapting Doctor Sleep, however, he once again came to King with some changes to his book and ultimately got to put his own spin on the author's work. Now, with a post on Tumblr, the director explained how he got King to come around to his proposed changes despite his reluctance.

Flanagan's Doctor Sleep made some significant deviations from what King's original novel did. For one, he wanted to directly tie his adaptation to Kubrick's with the late director's family's blessing. Most notably, he wanted the Overlook hotel to still be standing and play a critical role in the story of his adaptation. In King's The Shining, the Overlook was destroyed after Jack overheated the boiler, dooming himself in the process. Instead, Flanagan was keen on giving an older Danny Torrance that ending in order to finally conquer his demons and protect his young mentee Abra Stone.

In preparing to create his adaptation, Flanagan knew he had to reach out to King about the details. The two had already built up a slight rapport through Flanagan's widely-loved Gerald's Game adaptation, but he knew how touchy the author was regarding Kubrick, and he said "the last thing - the very last thing in the world I ever wanted - was to upset him." Naturally, the mention of Kubrick in his proposal for Doctor Sleep initially soured the director on the pitch:

I put together a proposal that outlined what I wanted to do - use Kubrick's visual language, and keep the Overlook standing as a setting for the final battle. The initial feedback we got was "no." King really, really didn't like Kubrick's film, and his priority was to adapt Doctor Sleep - not to revisit The Shining.

How Flanagan Got King On Board With His Doctor Sleep Changes

Flanagan was not willing to give up on his vision though. Despite the rejection, the director came back with one more detailed plan to show King that he wanted to honor his work with his changes. He wanted to demonstrate how both King's and Kubrick's ideas could be married in a way that brings out the best of both. He added:

I told him that if he didn't want me to do it, I wouldn't - I'd walk away from the movie before I made something he hated. But as a last ditch effort, I said "imagine the Overlook, decrepit and rotten. And imagine Dan Torrance having walk in to 'wake it up,' the lights coming on above his head as he walks the halls. He finds his way to the Gold Room. To the familiar bar, where an empty glass is waiting for him. And we see a familiar bartender ready to pour for him, saying 'good evening Mister Torrance.' What if that bartender is his father?" After a bit of a delay, King got back to us. "Do it," he said.

It all contributes to how bizarre and impossible a project like Doctor Sleep seems. Flanagan struck a balance that managed to satisfy both Kubrick's family and King while still making a good, if initially unsuccessful, movie. Using his own voice, he weaved together crowd-pleasing elements of Kubrick's beloved classic with crucial themes from King's work to find a happy medium that formed a critical darling.

