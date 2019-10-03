‘Doctor Sleep’: Follow Danny Torrance’s Journey in New Behind-the-Scenes Featurette

0

If you’re a fan of The Shining and all things Stephen King, it’s a safe bet you’re looking forward to Doctor Sleep. From director Mike Flanagan comes the adaptation of King’s sequel tome, one that finds the survivor of the horrors of the Overlook Hotel coming to grips with his own innate abilities and the fact that he’ll have to face those horrors once again. If you’re not super familiar with the story, this new behind-the-scenes featurette will serve as a great introduction.

Doctor Sleep stars Ewan McGregor as Dan Torrance, Rebecca Ferguson as Rose the Hat, and Kyliegh Curran, in her major feature film debut, as Abra. The main ensemble cast also includes Carl Lumbly, Zahn McClarnon, Emily Alyn Lind, Bruce Greenwood, Jocelin Donahue, Alex Essoe, and Cliff Curtis. Warner Bros. Pictures’ Doctor Sleep opens on November 8, 2019.

Go along with Danny Torrance on his journey from the Overlook Hotel and back again in this new behind-the-scenes featurette:

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The World Will Shine Again. “Doctor Sleep” Only in Theaters November 8.

Here’s the official synopsis for Doctor Sleep:

“Doctor Sleep” continues the story of Danny Torrance, 40 years after his terrifying stay at the Overlook Hotel in The Shining. Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Ferguson and newcomer Kyliegh Curran star in the supernatural thriller, directed by Mike Flanagan, from his own screenplay based upon the novel by Stephen King. Still irrevocably scarred by the trauma he endured as a child at the Overlook, Dan Torrance has fought to find some semblance of peace. But that peace is shattered when he encounters Abra, a courageous teenager with her own powerful extrasensory gift, known as the “shine.” Instinctively recognizing that Dan shares her power, Abra has sought him out, desperate for his help against the merciless Rose the Hat and her followers, The True Knot, who feed off the shine of innocents in their quest for immortality. Forming an unlikely alliance, Dan and Abra engage in a brutal life-or-death battle with Rose. Abra’s innocence and fearless embrace of her shine compel Dan to call upon his own powers as never before—at once facing his fears and reawakening the ghosts of the past.

Flanagan’s behind-the-scenes creative team was led by director of photography Michael Fimognari (“The Haunting of Hill House”), production designers Maher Ahmad (“Get Hard”) and Elizabeth Boller (“Hush”), and costume designer Terry Anderson (“Den of Thieves”). The music score is composed by The Newton Brothers (“The Haunting of Hill House”).