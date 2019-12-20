Exclusive: ‘Doctor Sleep’ Director Mike Flanagan Teases His “More Literary” Director’s Cut

Fans of Doctor Sleep were no doubt enthused to hear yesterday that Warner Bros. will be releasing an extended director’s cut of the Shining sequel on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD, and now we have details on what to expect from the new cut straight from the horse’s mouth. Writer/director Mike Flanagan’s horror film toed an impossible line between staying true to Stephen King’s source material and also serving as a worthy sequel to Stanley Kubrick’s singular film adaptation. He succeeded wildly while also charting exciting and fresh territory all his own, and it sounds like we can expect to see all of the above in the extended version of the film.

We reached out to Flanagan to ask if he could let us in on what to expect from the Doctor Sleep director’s cut, and the Haunting of Hill House filmmaker teased a “more literary” film than the theatrical cut, even revealing that the director’s cut is divided into chapters that give it a unique structure. Flanagan says this is a fully finished version as Warner Bros. allowed him to create the director’s cut with full visual effects, additional score composed and orchestrated just for the extended cut, and a full mix, as he crafted both the director’s cut and theatrical cut at the same time.

While Flanagan was reticent to spoil any of the surprises, he did say the director’s cut has more of Young Danny and Wendy, more of young Abra, and yes, more of the Overlook Hotel. As someone who really loved what Flanagan did with Doctor Sleep I can’t wait to see this extended version of the story.

Check out Flanagan’s full statement below. The Doctor Sleep director’s cut will be released on Digital on January 21st and 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on February 4th.