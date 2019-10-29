L.A. Readers: Win Free Tickets to Our Early Screening of ‘Doctor Sleep’ at ArcLight Hollywood

0

I’ve got a few questions for you. Are you looking forward to director Mike Flanagan’s Doctor Sleep? Do you like seeing movies before they’re released in theaters? Will you be in the Los Angeles area this Sunday night (November 3rd)? If you answered yes to these questions, I’m about to make you very happy.

On November 3rd at 7pm PT at ArcLight Hollywood, Collider is partnering up with Warner Bros. Pictures and ArcLight Cinemas for an early screening of Doctor Sleep.

If you’re wondering how you can get in, we’ve got you covered. To see this free screening you need to email thecollidermailbox@gmail.com with the subject line “I Want to See Doctor Sleep.” In the body of the email please include your name and if you’d like to bring a guest. We’ll be accepting emails until noon on Friday, November 1st and we’ll contact the people that won passes with specific info about the screening soon after.

Again, this screening is in the Los Angeles area, this Sunday night!

As most of you know, Doctor Sleep follows the adult Danny Torrance (Ewan McGregor) 40 years after his terrifying experience at the Overlook Hotel. The official synopsis is below:

Doctor Sleep continues the story of Danny Torrance, 40 years after his terrifying stay at the Overlook Hotel in The Shining. Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Ferguson and newcomer Kyliegh Curran star in the supernatural thriller, directed by Mike Flanagan, from his own screenplay based upon the novel by Stephen King. – Still irrevocably scarred by the trauma he endured as a child at the Overlook, Dan Torrance has fought to find some semblance of peace. But that peace is shattered when he encounters Abra, courageous teenager with her own powerful extrasensory gift, known as the “shine.” Instinctively recognizing that Dan shares her power, Abra has sought him out, desperate for his help against the merciless Rose the Hat and her followers, The True Knot, who feed off the shine of innocents in their quest for immortality. – Forming an unlikely alliance, Dan and Abra engage in a brutal life-or-death battle with Rose. Abra’s innocence and fearless embrace of her shine compel Dan to call upon his own powers as never before — at once facing his fears and reawakening ghosts of the past.

For more on Doctor Sleep, check out the recent trailer or read a lot of positive reactions here.