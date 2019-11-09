‘Doctor Sleep’: Kyliegh Curran Is Actually Reading Another Stephen King Novel Right Now

0

Jumping into your very first major studio film must be hugely intimidating but could you imagine starring in your first big release alongside Ewan McGregor and Rebecca Ferguson, being directed by Mike Flanagan, and also working with Stephen King source material? That’s exactly what Kyliegh Curran got to do on the big screen adaptation of Doctor Sleep.

She steps in as Abra Stone, a young girl living with her loving parents in a quaint suburban neighborhood who has the ultimate secret – she can shine, just like Danny Torrance in The Shining. The ability unsettles her parents every once in a while, but Abra’s managed to grow up fairly safe and sound. But that all changes when she makes contact with Rose the Hat (Ferguson), the leader of the True Knot. The True feed on the “steam” of those who shine and the moment Rose labels Abra “big steam,” Abra becomes the True’s #1 target.

Not only is Curran a powerhouse in the film, but it turns out, she’s also an absolute delight in person! The above interview is a must-watch for anyone in need of a big smile or a taste of Curran’s infectious energy and passion for horror, King’s work, and Doctor Sleep.

Doctor Sleep is playing in theaters nationwide right now.

Kyliegh Curran: