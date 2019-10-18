‘Doctor Sleep’ Is Screening Early on October 30th; Buy Tickets Now

0

Warner Bros. and Fandango are teaming up to bring early access to the highly anticipated The Shining sequel Doctor Sleep, and we at Collider are giving away free tickets to three lucky winners. The screenings are taking place on October 30th at hundreds of locations nationwide.

To win a pair of free advanced tickets courtesy of Fandango, email collider.giveaway@gmail.com with “Doctor Sleep Tickets” in the subject line. We’ll pick three lucky winners by Monday, October 21st at 3pm ET/12pm PST today, so act fast!

If you’re not one of the lucky winners, you can purchase advanced tickets yourself right now at Fandango, where tickets for the film’s wide release are also available. The screenings are being held on October 30th at participating theaters, and Doctor Sleep opens in wide release on November 8th.

Directed by Mike Flanagan (The Haunting of Hill House), Doctor Sleep follows the adult Danny Torrance (Ewan McGregor) 40 years after his terrifying experience at the Overlook Hotel. The official synopsis is below:

Still irrevocably scarred by the trauma he endured as a child at the Overlook, Dan Torrance has fought to find some semblance of peace. But that peace is shattered when he encounters Abra, a courageous teenager with her own powerful extrasensory gift, known as the “shine.” Instinctively recognizing that Dan shares her power, Abra has sought him out, desperate for his help against the merciless Rose the Hat and her followers, The True Knot, who feed off the shine of innocents in their quest for immortality. Forming an unlikely alliance, Dan and Abra engage in a brutal life-or-death battle with Rose. Abra’s innocence and fearless embrace of her shine compel Dan to call upon his own powers as never before—daring to go back and face his fears, while reawakening the ghosts of the past.

The film also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Kyleigh Curran, Carl Lumbly, Zahn McClarnon, Emily Alyn Lind, Bruce Greenwood, Jocelin Donahue, Alex Essoe, and Cliff Curtis.