New ‘Doctor Sleep’ Posters Pay Eye-Popping Homage to ‘The Shining’

If the big ol’ “REDRUM” on the first poster didn’t clue you in that Doctor Sleep is a sequel to The Shining, two new posters for Mike Flanagan‘s next film make it abundantly clear with some color-work, an eye through an ax-hole, and a tiny bike in a familiar hotel hallway.
The most obvious comparison point here is the iconic theatrical poster for Stanley Kubrick‘s The Shining designed by one of the GOATs, Saul Bass. The first new Doctor Sleep poster borrows the vibrant yellow color scheme put to jarring use by Bass while also making a reference to Jack Nicholson‘s famous “Here’s Johnny!” moment with Ewan Mcgregor‘s grown-up Danny Torrance peering through a chopped slice in a door.
The second poster goes the blood-red route but also positions McGregor’s adult Danny directly in front of his younger self, riding that four-wheel through the halls of the Overlook. This tracks, considering when we spoke to Flanagan on set, the filmmaker made it clear that his Doctor Sleep is somehow a continuation of both Kubrik’s film and Stephen King‘s original novel.
Check out both posters below. Doctor Sleep—which also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Jacob Tremblay, Cliff Curtis, and Bruce Greenwood— hits theaters on November 8. You can check out the trailer right here.
Here is the official synopsis for Doctor Sleep:
Still irrevocably scarred by the trauma he endured as a child at the Overlook, Dan Torrance has fought to find some semblance of peace. But that peace is shattered when he encounters Abra, courageous teenager with her own powerful extrasensory gift, known as the “shine.” Instinctively recognizing that Dan shares her power, Abra has sought him out, desperate for his help against the merciless Rose the Hat and her followers, The True Knot, who feed off the shine of innocents in their quest for immortality.
–
Forming an unlikely alliance, Dan and Abra engage in a brutal life-or-death battle with Rose. Abra’s innocence and fearless embrace of her shine compel Dan to call upon his own powers as never before — at once facing his fears and reawakening ghosts of the past.