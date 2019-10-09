New ‘Doctor Sleep’ Posters Pay Eye-Popping Homage to ‘The Shining’

0

If the big ol’ “REDRUM” on the first poster didn’t clue you in that Doctor Sleep is a sequel to The Shining, two new posters for Mike Flanagan‘s next film make it abundantly clear with some color-work, an eye through an ax-hole, and a tiny bike in a familiar hotel hallway.

The most obvious comparison point here is the iconic theatrical poster for Stanley Kubrick‘s The Shining designed by one of the GOATs, Saul Bass. The first new Doctor Sleep poster borrows the vibrant yellow color scheme put to jarring use by Bass while also making a reference to Jack Nicholson‘s famous “Here’s Johnny!” moment with Ewan Mcgregor‘s grown-up Danny Torrance peering through a chopped slice in a door.

The second poster goes the blood-red route but also positions McGregor’s adult Danny directly in front of his younger self, riding that four-wheel through the halls of the Overlook. This tracks, considering when we spoke to Flanagan on set, the filmmaker made it clear that his Doctor Sleep is somehow a continuation of both Kubrik’s film and Stephen King‘s original novel.

Check out both posters below. Doctor Sleep—which also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Jacob Tremblay, Cliff Curtis, and Bruce Greenwood— hits theaters on November 8. You can check out the trailer right here.

Here is the official synopsis for Doctor Sleep: