‘Doctor Sleep’ Video Review: Rebecca Ferguson Shines in ‘The Shining’ Sequel

Doctor Sleep is due out in theaters nationwide on November 8th and the Collider Video team has some hardcore fans of the source material in the house who are very eager to talk about the movie – yours truly and Mark Reilly. For those who need a quick refresher, Doctor Sleep is the sequel to The Shining, but given the fact that Stanley Kubrick‘s movie is quite different from the Stephen King book, we’ve been wondering which one Mike Flanagan‘s new movie stays faithful to. One of the coolest qualities of this new film? The answer to that question is both!

Ewan McGregor leads as an adult Dan Torrance. His experience at The Overlook is well in the past, but Dan still struggles to cope with what he went through – and the entities that have been following him ever since. When a young girl (Kyliegh Curran) with similar special abilities is targeted by a group that consumes the “steam” of those who can shine called The True Knot, Dan must confront the new threat and some demons from his past in the process.

While there are moments when key elements from the book are sorely missed, Flanagan adds yet another solid title to his resume with Doctor Sleep. To briefly tease a few highlights: Flanagan assembles a stellar ensemble with a particularly unforgettable performance from Rebecca Ferguson as the leader of the True Knot, Rose the Hat. Doctor Sleep is also loaded with stunning imagery, spot-on camera moves, and editing techniques that enhance the supernatural abilities on display in the film. Flanagan makes some very bold moves towards the end of the movie, so some of those might go one way or the other for viewers.

Give our video review a watch at the top of this article and be sure to keep an eye out for a full written review coming to Collider.com soon. On top of that, you’ve got a lengthy spoiler review to look forward to on Collider Video dropping right after the movie’s release!