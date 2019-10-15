‘Doctor Sleep’ Runtime Is Confirmed & It’s Longer Than ‘The Shining’

0

In just a couple weeks, fans of The Shining will be able to rush to theaters and see Doctor Sleep. One thing to consider if you’re planning on seeing Doctor Sleep is the runtime, which was confirmed this week thanks to the information finding its way to the internet.

In a recent piece from The Playlist, AMC is now reporting the Doctor Sleep runtime is 152 minutes or, depending on how you like to break down time, 2 hours and 32 minutes. That makes Doctor Sleep the second Stephen King-adapted movie to hit the 150+ minute mark after IT: Chapter Two. Additionally, Doctor Sleep is longer than the movie it’s a sequel to, The Shining, which clocks in at 146 minutes (or, 2 hours and 26 minutes).

Now, there’s no way to tell whether the runtime speaks to the quality of Doctor Sleep‘s story. But what it does indicate to us is that you’ll want to be judicious about what you put into your body before you take your seat in the theater. Retweeting a Movieweb write-up on the runtime, Doctor Sleep Mike Flanagan director recommended: “Yeah, you may want to go with the SMALL soda…” Duly noted!

Doctor Sleep rejoins Danny Torrance (Ewan McGregor) 30-plus years after the events of The Shining. As Danny tries to process the strange events of his youth and find a way to live with his supernatural gifts, he quickly gets reeled into a battle to save one young girl, Abra Stone (Kyliegh Curran), with the same gifts who’s being hunted by a mysterious group led by a seemingly immortal woman, Rose the Hat (Rebecca Ferguson). With a story like that, you’ll definitely want to go for the small soda. Heck, maybe skip the soda altogether.

For more on Doctor Sleep, check out this intriguing featurette that highlights the movie’s connection to The Shining. Doctor Sleep debuts in theaters on November 8.