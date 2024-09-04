Horror franchises like Halloween, A Nightmare on Elm Street, and Friday the 13th have consecutively churned out new entries for decades, but for the longest time, the thought of a sequel to The Shining was considered to be impossible. Although the 1980 classic is considered to be one of the greatest films that Stanley Kubrick ever directed, it was so widely different from the novel that it never seemed like a standard sequel could satisfy what King had in mind. However, when Stephen King wrote a sequel novel in 2013, it was only a matter of time before it would get a screen adaptation. 2019's Doctor Sleep served as a natural continuation of The Shining that satisfied the creative impulses of both King and Kubrick, whilst also proving why Mike Flanagan is one of the most singular auteurs within this generation of young horror filmmakers.

Based on King’s 2013 novel of the same name, Doctor Sleep picks up with a much older version of Danny Torrance (Ewan McGregor) who is fighting to overcome alcoholism. Danny has tried to shut out the traumatic memories of his past, but he is still able to use his power of telepathy to connect with the young girl Abra Stone (Kyliegh Curran), who possesses the same special powers that he refers to as “The Shining.” Doctor Sleep is filled with some of the most haunting imagery in any adaptation of King’s work, but it's this intimate bond between two outsiders who have to move past personal tragedies that make the film such a modern classic. With Brat summer over an fall upon us, Doctor Sleep will help you muster up that excitement for spooky season, as it' now streaming on Paramount+.

‘Doctor Sleep’ Is a Brilliant Horror Legacy Sequel

Doctor Sleep makes the type of smart decisions that most “legacy sequels” have avoided, as it does not attempt to repurpose moments from the original film purely for the sake of nostalgia. It’s become too common for modern sequels to revitalize older or deceased actors through the use of digital de-aging techniques, but Doctor Sleep makes the decision to cast Henry Thomas and Alex Essoe as Jack and Wendy Torrance, respectively. Beyond the fact that inserting the likeness of Jack Nicholson and Shelley Duvall would simply be distracting, recreating these scenes from Danny’s perspective allows the viewer to form a tighter bond with McGregor’s interpretation of the character. It’s made abundantly clear that Danny has such a fragile grasp on reality that he is trying to find the goodness in his childhood, even if he has only a few happy memories that are sustained in his mind.

Doctor Sleep also includes some extraordinary new villains, with Rebecca Ferguson’s portrayal of the malevolent cult leader known as “Rose the Hat” being the standout. Rose is an intimidating antagonist because she has something to lose; all the followers of the “True Knot” are forced to feed off the life force of living people in order to sustain their longevity. While The Shining has some truly disturbing moments, particularly in its shocking third act, a sequence in which a young boy played by Jacob Tremblay is graphically murdered is enough to take even the most veteran of horror buffs by surprise.

‘Doctor Sleep’ Shows Why Mike Flanagan Is a Horror King

Flanagan has distinguished himself as a promising filmmaker through his exploration of grief and tragedy, with his best works showing how family dysfunction can rear its ugly head amidst the development of supernatural threats. The brilliance of Doctor Sleep is that it takes the logical next steps with Danny as a character, as any supernatural powers he possessed would come as a burden after everything that he experienced in the Overlook growing up. If many horror sequels end up diminishing the stakes of their predecessors by trying to make the stakes even grander, Doctor Sleep succeeds by getting personal.

Doctor Sleep is a great adaptation of both novels, as it brings in the destruction of the Overlook itself from the end of King’s version of The Shining and uses it as an emotionally satisfying way to conclude Danny’s story. It is within Danny’s connection with Abra that he is able to fulfill a paternal role in someone’s life, and in some ways make up for the sins of his father. This examination of the legacy of a father allows Doctor Sleep to stand on its own two feet not just as a great sequel, but as a future classic in its own right.

Doctor Sleep is available to watch on Paramount+ in the U.S.

