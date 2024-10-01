What do you get when you combine a fan-favorite horror novel by Stephen King, beloved director Mike Flanagan, and the star power of Ewan McGregor and Rebecca Ferguson? One of the best genre features to ever grace screens, that’s what. Now, audiences can head over to Max to take it all in and see it for themselves as Doctor Sleep is streaming on the platform. Serving as a sequel to the story told in King’s infamous book-turned-film, The Shining, the movie picks up with Danny Torrance (McGregor) decades after the events that tore his family apart and scarred him for life at the Overlook Hotel.

It’s been more than three decades since Dan faced off against the sinister forces of the Overlook, and he’s since learned new ways to cope with his shine and keep the ghosts at bay. Unfortunately, one of his coping mechanisms is the same as his father’s, as Dan often drowns his worries in a bottle of whiskey. After seeking treatment for his addiction, Dan is contacted on the psychic plane by a young girl named Abra (Kyliegh Curran), and the two form a friendship. Meanwhile, a group known as the True Knot are on the prowl for their next victim as they use the shine of others to stave off their own mortality. Sensing some of the strongest powers that she’s ever felt, the True Knot’s leader, Rose the Hat (Ferguson), leads the group on a quest to find Abra and kill her for her shine.

As many will know, one of the biggest legends in cinema is the hatred that King felt for Stanley Kubrick’s big-screen adaptation of The Shining. When setting out to create his take on the author’s property, Flanagan was careful to make sure he stuck to as much of the original story as possible while also weaving in parts of Kubrick’s film to keep the story linear. Although the movie wasn’t quite as big of a box office hit as the studio was hoping for, Doctor Sleep has since gained a solid following and now sits on Rotten Tomatoes as a Certified Fresh feature with a 79% critics score.

Mike Flanagan and Stephen King Are a Perfect Collaborative Match

Close

King likely already knew that Flanagan would be the perfect choice to direct Doctor Sleep as, two years prior, the filmmaker adapted another one of the writer’s works, Gerald’s Game, for Netflix. Continuing their work together, the pair will next bring audiences The Life of Chuck, a star-studded movie featuring performances from Tom Hiddleston, Kate Siegel, Karen Gillan, Matthew Lillard, and more. While not either of the creative’s typical horror fare, the movie has already received heaps of praise after celebrating its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. Flanagan is also working hard at bringing King’s The Dark Tower series to a small screen near you, but details are scarce as the project is still in its early days.

Head over to Max now to stream Doctor Sleep.

Doctor Sleep

Years following the events of The Shining (1980), a now-adult Dan Torrance must protect a young girl with similar powers from a cult known as The True Knot, who prey on children with powers to remain immortal. Release Date October 30, 2019 Director Mike Flanagan Cast Rebecca Ferguson , Ewan McGregor , Zahn McClarnon , Chelsea Talmadge , Carl Lumbly , Alexandra Essoe Runtime 153 Main Genre Horror Writers Stephen King , Akiva Goldsman , Mike Flanagan Tagline Dare to go back Website http://www.doctorsleepmovie.net/ Expand

Watch On Max