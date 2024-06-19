The Big Picture In Doctor Slump, former school rivals Ha-Neul and Jeong-Woo reunite in their darkest times, finding solace in each other's company.

Doctor Slump highlights South Korea's high-pressure work culture, tackling taboo topics like burnout and depression.

The K-Drama emphasizes the importance of human connection and meaningful relationships over professional success.

Doctor Slump, starring Park Shin-Hye (The Heirs) as Nam Ha-Neul and Park Hyung-Sik (Strong Girl Bong-soon) as Yeo Jeong-Woo, is a refreshing take on the classic frenemies-to-lovers trope in K-Dramas. Once the top student in his school and a graduate of the country's best medical school, Jeong-Woo's life spirals due to a mysterious medical accident. Similarly, the intelligent Ha-Neul has dedicated her life to becoming a doctor, working tirelessly as an anesthesiologist. All work and no play, she's stuck in an endless circle of unhappiness. As the two former school rivals reunite during their darkest moments, Jeong-Woo and Ha-Neul find unexpected companionship and solace in each other.

Although one of the central themes in Doctor Slump is the slow-burn romance between Jeong-Woo and Ha-Neul, the K-Drama sheds light on the stark realities of South Korea's demanding work culture. Doctor Slump isn't afraid to tackle the themes of burnout and depression in high-pressure careers, topics considered taboo in the country, showing that even those who seem to have peaked in life can struggle. Most importantly, Doctor Slump is more than just a love story. It speaks volumes about the importance of finding a support system and meaningful connections in a fast-paced, cutthroat environment, as well as the realization that true fulfillment comes from the relationships we build, not merely from professional success.

The Rise and Fall of South Korea’s Top-Ranking Students

The storyline in Doctor Slump switches between 2009 and the present. Back in 2009, Ha-Neul was a high school student in Busan, living in a quaint port town. She was the ultimate study machine, dedicating her life to hitting the books. With a strict regime of studying 17 hours a day, she micromanaged every aspect of her life to eliminate any waste of time. Whether it meant arriving at school hours before the gates opened to tackle extra problems or eating powdered coffee to skip bathroom breaks, Ha-Neul had one unyielding goal: to get into Hankuk Medical School, the nation’s top medical school, where the acceptance rate is practically slim to none.

Things take an interesting turn when Ha-Neul relocates to Seoul for her final years of high school. There, she crosses paths with Jeong-Woo, a fellow straight-A student with a completely different approach. Laid back and carefree, Jeong-Woo’s study methods are worlds apart from Ha-Neul’s obsessive routine. As he becomes aware of his new, fiercely dedicated rival, Jeong-Woo decides to step up his game, turning their academic environment into a battleground for the top rank. Like Ha-Neul, he also dreams of getting into Hankuk Medical School, but there can only be one student accepted.

Fast-forward to the present, and Ha-Neul and Jeong-Woo have each landed their dream jobs, albeit in very different ways. Ha-Neul is now an anesthesiologist at Daehan National University Hospital, while Jeong-Woo has become a renowned plastic surgeon, owning a chain of clinics across the nation and amassing millions of views on his NeoTube channel where he shares educational content on plastic surgery.

However, the dream lives they envisioned take a dark turn. Ha-Neul faces the harsh realities of hospital work, enduring relentless all-nights in the ER and constant berating from her superior, Kim Sang-Geun (Oh Ryoong), for not properly working on his dissertation. Meanwhile, Jeong-Woo’s life spirals out of control when a mysterious medical accident occurs during surgery on Chang Bing (Jeon Yi-Soo), the heir to a wealthy casino business in Macau. Despite his innocence, Jeong-woo faces severe legal accusations, leading to his professional downfall and public shunning. Crushed by billions in debt, he is forced to move into a shabby rooftop studio on the outskirts of the city, which happens to be in the same building where Ha-Neul and her family live.

How ‘Doctor Slump’ Shines Light on Mental Health Issues

Despite South Korea’s global fame thanks to its vibrant pop culture — from the boyband BTS to the Emmy-winning Squid Games — the country grapples with a troubling reality: it has the highest suicide rate among the 38 members of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). With 25.2 deaths per 100,000 people, more than double the OECD average of 10.6, South Korea is described as overworked and overstressed. Students feel crushed by academic pressures, employees endure a suffocating corporate culture, and there’s a widespread fear of societal stigma for seeking professional help. However, all hope is not lost. What was once a taboo subject is now becoming more openly discussed, and South Korea is slowly starting to have important conversations about mental health.

Ha Neul's burnout nearly costs her her life — due to lack of sleep, she faints in the middle of a crosswalk, almost getting hit by a truck. Realizing the severity of her mental state, Ha-Neul reluctantly visits the Sunshine Mental Health Clinic. Despite believing that her life and emotions are normal, during her first consultation, she is diagnosed with depression. For the hyper-rational and logical Ha-Neul, this diagnosis doesn’t initially make sense. She even goes through a phase of denial, almost tossing away her prescription meds. However, as she begins to detach from her past successes and profession, Ha-Neul starts to accept that she’s been suffering all along.

Facing the collapse of his career, unforgiving trials, and a desperate search for evidence to prove his innocence, Jeong-Woo experiences recurring night terrors. His subconscious thoughts are plagued by the botched surgery that changed everything. Even when he manages to resume his career as a plastic surgeon, his troubles continue. Jeong-Woo suffers from PTSD, making it impossible for him to hold a scalpel steadily, his hands trembling with trauma in the operating room. He starts to doubt if he can ever return to the medical field. Fortunately, like Ha-Neul, Jeong-Woo is surrounded by a caring support system to pull him out of these dark times.

The Importance of Happiness Over Success in 'Doctor Slump'

It is during their darkest times when Ha-Neul and Jeong-Woo reunite, both feeling lost and directionless. With nowhere else to turn, the former school rivals spend their nights drinking and soaking in their pain. As the alcohol seeps into their bloodstreams, they gradually let their guards down, breaking down their walls to reveal their raw vulnerabilities. In their drunken stupor, they laugh and cry their hearts out, sharing their deepest sorrows. Back in high school, they would barely even say any words of support to each other during the exam period. But as they’ve hit rock bottom, the duo literally become inseparable, hugging each other in an attempt to take each other’s pain away.

It’s these moments of comfort and solace that make Doctor Slump so touching. In a world where everything seems to go wrong, sometimes the best thing to do isn’t to find a solution right away but to simply vent and cry it all out as if nothing else matters. And there’s no better way to do that than with someone who shares our sorrows. Amidst the chaos of figuring out their careers, Ha-Neul and Jeong-Woo find joy in a series of "little happinesses,” from ugly singing at the karaoke to savoring street food at night. The two aren’t alone — Ha Neul’s lovable family and the duo’s best friends, who are all well aware of their struggles, often join in on the fun.

Society has been conditioned that happiness can be found in success. While the allure of success is undeniable, Doctor Slump heartwarmingly illustrates that true happiness is found in human connection. The tiring pursuit of success can be a lonely and unhealthy path. It’s only when we open our hearts to others that we realize there’s more to life than prestige and titles. It’s the people we cherish, with all their imperfections, who help us get through life’s challenges and bring genuine joy to our lives.

Doctor Slump is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

